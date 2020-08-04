DJ Annual Financial Report

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Annual Financial Report 04-Aug-2020 / 07:10 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Halfords Group plc Annual Report and Accounts for period ended 3 April 2020 including the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") - convened for 15 September 2020 The Company announces that the Annual Report and Accounts for the period ended 3 April 2020 and Notice of Annual General meeting of the Company, have been posted or otherwise made available to shareholders and published on its website www.halfordscompany.com [1]. The Company's 2020 Annual General Meeting will be held at Halfords Group plc, Support Centre, Icknield Street Drive, Washford West, Redditch, B98 0DE on Tuesday 15 September 2020, commencing at 11:30 am. In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, a copy of the Annual Report and Accounts and the Notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism [2] Tim O'Gorman Company Secretary Halfords Group plc The Appendix to this announcement is a supplement to our preliminary statement of Financial Results made on 7 July 2020 (the "Final Results Announcement"). It contains the information required pursuant to Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 6.3.5 that is in addition to the information communicated in the Final Results Announcement, and should be read together with the Final Results Announcement. Appendix The Chief Financial Officer's Report in the preliminary statement of the Final Results Announcement issued on 7 July 2020 includes a commentary on the principal commercial and financial risks and uncertainties to achieving the Group's objectives. Further details of other principal risks and uncertainties relating to the Halfords Group are set out on pages 68 to 78 of the 2020 Annual Report and Accounts. Specific financial risks (e.g. liquidity, foreign currency) are detailed in note 22 to the Financial Statements on pages 182 to 186 of the 2020 Annual Report and Accounts. The following is extracted in full and unedited form from the 2020 Annual Report and Accounts. Risk Title Risk Current Focus in 2020 Description Mitigation Priorities in 2021 Strategy Capability and If we do not Strategic capacity to have priorities have effect sufficient been clearly significant capacity and defined - Accelerated levels of capability (in following an growth in our business change terms of our in-depth motoring people, strategic services processes and review, business. systems) to supported by (no change) successfully comprehensive implement the customer, changes colleague, necessary market and across the competitor - Specialist business, we research and resource will not with powerful brought in to realise the insights from boost existing expected our Single capability. benefits of Customer View. our strategy and the business will not be A Transformation sustainable. Board provides - Robust governance over business case the change template and programme Capital necessary for allocation the delivery of model the Strategy. developed. The Board ensures there is a robust approval process for each project, - New allocates capability from resource and IT restructure. monitors progress. Project Managers - Annual are in place strategic plan within the 'refresh' to business to whom involve review projects can be of progress to assigned and date and pivot this has been for COVID-19 supplemented by opportunities specialist and threats. resource to boost capability. In effecting change, Halfords - Focus on Free is requiring all Cash Flow to contributing maintain colleagues to sufficient observe the capital for principles of investment. Responsible, Accountable, Consulted and Informed ("RACI"). COVID-19 In response to COVID-19 we have adapted the short-term strategic plan to focus on those activities that either respond to emerging customer trends, such as the significant shift to digital channels, or improve the long-term health of the business, such as colleague engagement and fixed cost reduction. This level of focus will ensure we utilise our resources on the most important programmes only in the year ahead, with the objective of further strengthening the business foundations before embarking on some of the more transformative, and capital intensive, aspects of the plan. Stakeholder If we fail to Progress against support and secure and our strategic confidence in maintain our objectives is strategy stakeholders' shared with - Series of (investors, colleagues on a conferences suppliers, weekly and relaying colleagues) monthly basis strategy to our (decrease) support for through team colleagues and our strategy, huddles and they suppliers. they may lose also receive a confidence in weekly blog from the business the CEO and a and withdraw monthly their newsletter. resources. Quarterly - Presentation updates with Q&A of accelerated are given by our services CEO, live strategy to streamed to all investment distribution community centres, stores and autocentres. Throughout the - Colleagues year we engaged and with our shareholders. suppliers, keeping them informed of our strategic plans as key partners and listening to - Revised their insights internal and observations communications to enhance our strategy. working relationship. We maintain - Replaced regular contact financial PR

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 04, 2020 02:10 ET (06:10 GMT)

DJ Annual Financial Report -2-

with key advisors. investors via a series of written communications, roadshows and regular - Launch new one-to-one 'Investment meetings. Case' to the analyst and investor community. COVID-19 The Board holds regular meetings - Communicate with to all shareholders and stakeholders their our 'fast representatives. start' FY21 Recent investment discussions have plans and focused on the guidance on the impact of impact of COVID-19 on our COVID-19. strategic ambitions and the opportunities and risks this creates for the Group in the short and long-term. Brand appeal and If we continue Our brand market share to lose brand purpose is to relevance, we "Inspire and will be unable Support a - A new digital to maintain Lifetime of web platform (no change) and grow our motoring and offering customer base cycling". Our seamless access and build focus on to the brands' market share. ensuring services and relevance is products. centred around having a proposition that meets the needs and wants of our customers and - Enhancing our ensuring that services they are aware proposition and of our offer. awareness with a greater emphasis on serving the During the year growth in we enabled electrification greater . awareness of our Group proposition through the launch of our newly integrated - Reaching new digital platform audiences providing through our customers with partnerships, seamless access marketing to all our activity and brands. Giving channel customers optimisation. improved accessibility to services that they may not previously have known we - Development provided was of our customer further strategy to supported by the adapt and flexibility optimise the afforded by our experience financial across all services touch points. offering through all channels. As the - Grow momentum pre-eminent in our Group voice of the services offer cycling and and enhance our motor services convenience sector, we have with lobbied improvements to Government on our delivery expediting proposition. E-scooter trials, expansion of the - As we emerge Cycle-to-Work from lockdown, scheme and more continue our PR recently the momentum and COVID-19 related social MOT extension. engagement, We also take a building an lead on product industry voice innovation, as a customer investing in new champion and E-mobility and keeping the providing nation moving. servicing for hybrid vehicles, serving the growth in electrification. We have significantly improved our social engagement this year, seen a greater mix of new customers as well as more female customers and a younger audience with our proposition enhancements and marketing investments. Our HME expansion has added strength to our convenience credentials as has our emerging built bikes to door initiative. COVID-19 Status as an essential retailer is a responsibility we have taken seriously and one which our colleagues have embraced with pride. 'Essential' status has allowed us to promote awareness of our services offering whilst serving the nation and key workers during the crisis. A GBP2 billion pound package provided by the Government as part of its cycling and walking investment strategy was announced in May. We anticipate high demand for the 'fix your bike' voucher scheme, having experienced significant growth in our cycle repair business over the period. Value Customers are To differentiate Proposition not persuaded ourselves in a by our value competitive proposition retail market - Additional and we lose our vision is to services (new) market share consolidate capacity via to online Halfords as a the acquisition retailers and super-specialist of McConechy's discounters. in motoring and and Tyres on Purely cycling. Our the Drive.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 04, 2020 02:10 ET (06:10 GMT)

competing on strategy price leads to emphasises the a diminution importance of of financial creating value returns. for the customer by delivering - Launched new services service alongside the offerings e.g. sale of a WeCheck. product. During the year we grew our UK - Developed our services Financial footprint with Services the acquisition offering across of McConechy's, the Group. based in Scotland and the North of England. The UK market for motoring - Grow Halfords services is Mobile Expert, fragmented with increasing to no clear market over 200 vans. leader. With the average age of UK cars - Develop our increasing, we digital offer are well via the positioned to optimisation of become the UK's the new Group leading web platform independent with a focus on provider of MOT improving and servicing to convenience to motorists across customers. the country. During the year - Enhancing we also acquired solution the assets of selling for key Tyres on the product Drive to categories significantly alongside bolster our momentum in mobile services growing offering, which service-related provides sales. convenience and peace of mind to our customers, demonstrated by strong customer demand and high Trustpilot scores. With our Klarna partnership offering financial solutions across channels and for the Group, our products and services are more accessible for many customers. COVID-19 Demand for our cycling range has been unprecedented throughout lockdown, during which time, as the UK's leading cycle retailer, we were able to demonstrate our role in enabling more people to ride more often. During the lockdown period there has been high demand for home delivery fulfilment, particularly bikes. We grew our bike to door initiative. We also launched 'Payment online', providing full online functionality and ease of purchase for customers. Financial Brexit Changes to In January the - Delivery consumer UK withdrawal against our confidence, agreement from corporate the cost of the EU received strategy to (no change) doing business Royal Assent, strengthen our or triggering a appeal to the way in transition consumers and which we run period that is reduce our our operation due to expire on exposure to as a result of 31 December currency risk. Brexit results 2020. Throughout in materially the year lower profits preparations or were maintained organisational for a no-deal - Explore strain. scenario. revised tariff and duty regulations to identify new We have a Brexit sourcing steering opportunities. committee that evaluates the risk factors to the business in support of the Group's - Stock build, post-Brexit where readiness. appropriate, to Actions taken to mitigate date include: short-term supply issues. · Authorised Economic Operator ("AEO") status - Ongoing secured in monitoring of full, allowing negotiations in lower friction readiness for customs change. procedures; · Comprehensive Customs Guarantee ("CCG") granted in conjunction with AEO allowing deferral of all VAT and Duty payments with a lower guarantee level; · an ongoing 18-month hedging policy; · buffer stocks maintained within Halfords and with vendors to mitigate border delays; · lead times extended for European vendors; · support provided to our EU workers based in the UK. In the period to December, we will continue to work on our readiness and have identified areas of focus. Vendor negotiations are ongoing and terms changes are likely to be required as we move out of the transition period. We have modelled the costs our suppliers are

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 04, 2020 02:10 ET (06:10 GMT)