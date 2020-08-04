

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Diageo Plc (DGE.L, DEO) reported profit before tax of 2.04 billion pounds for the year ended 30 June 2020 compared to 4.23 billion pounds, previous year. Earnings per share declined to 59.9 pence from 130.1 pence primarily due to exceptional operating items. Earnings per share before exceptional items declined to 109.0 pence from 130.3 pence.



Fiscal year reported net sales were 11.8 billion pounds, down 8.7% driven by organic declines. Organic net sales were down 8.4%, with growth in North America more than offset by declines in all other regions. Organic volumes were down 11.2%.



The recommended final dividend for the year ended 30 June 2020 is 42.47 pence, the same as the final dividend for the year ended 30 June 2019. This brings the full year dividend to 69.88 pence per share, an increase of 2% on the prior year. The final dividend will be paid to holders of ordinary shares and US ADRs on the register as of 14 August 2020. The final dividend will be paid to shareholders on 8 October 2020 and payment to US ADR holders will be made on 14 October 2020.



