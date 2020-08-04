

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Keller Group (KLR.L) reported pretax profit of 20.8 million pounds for the half year period ended 28 June 2020 compared to 21.7 million pounds, previous year. Statutory earnings per share increased to 13.8 pence from 4.8 pence. Underlying operating profit was 47.9 million pounds, up 25%, driven by strong North America performance and return to profitability in APAC. Underlying earnings per share increased by 46% to 39.5 pence.



First half Group revenue was 1.04 billion pounds, 5% down on last year, principally reflecting the impact of COVID-19 in EMEA and APAC.



