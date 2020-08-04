

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN.L, AZN) said Tuesday that it priced a three tranche global bond offering totalling $3 billion. It expects to close the offering on 6 August 2020.



The company expects to use the net proceeds of the issue for general corporate purposes, which may include the refinancing of existing indebtedness.



The transaction consists of the following three tranches: $1.2 billion of fixed rate notes with a coupon of 0.700%, maturing 8 April 2026; $1.3 billion of fixed rate notes with a coupon of 1.375%, maturing 6 August 2030; and $0.5 billion of fixed rate notes with a coupon of 2.125%, maturing 6 August 2050.



