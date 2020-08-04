Technavio has been monitoring the advanced polymer composites market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.95 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions-

What was the value of the advanced polymer composites market in 2019?

Technavio says that the value of the market was USD 10.63 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 15.58 billion by 2024.

At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

Growing at a CAGR of about 8%, the market growth will accelerate during the forecast period.

What is the key factor driving the market?

The growth of oil and gas industry and the increasing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials are the key factors driving the market growth.

Who are the top players in the market?

Braj Binani Group, Covestro AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Hexcel Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Owens Corning, SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., and Toray Industries Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?

North America

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Braj Binani Group, Covestro AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Hexcel Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Owens Corning, SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., and Toray Industries Inc are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growth of the oil and gas industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Advanced Polymer Composites Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Advanced Polymer Composites Market is segmented as below:

Fiber Type Glass Carbon Aramide

Region APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Advanced Polymer Composites Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our advanced polymer composites market report covers the following areas:

Advanced Polymer Composites Market size

Advanced Polymer Composites Market trends

Advanced Polymer Composites Market analysis

This study identifies the demand for lightweight and high-performance materials as one of the prime reasons driving the advanced polymer composites market growth during the next few years.

Advanced Polymer Composites Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the advanced polymer composites market, including some of the vendors such as Braj Binani Group, Covestro AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Hexcel Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Owens Corning, SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., and Toray Industries Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the advanced polymer composites market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Advanced Polymer Composites Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist advanced polymer composites market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the advanced polymer composites market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the advanced polymer composites market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of advanced polymer composites market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Aerospace Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Automotive Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Energy Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Marine Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Fiber Type

Market segments

Comparison by Fiber Type

Glass Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Carbon Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Aramid Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Fiber Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Braj Binani Group

Covestro AG

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Hexcel Corp.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

Owens Corning

SGL Carbon SE

Solvay SA

Teijin Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

