

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Eurostat is slated to issue Eurozone producer prices for June. Economists forecast producer prices to fall 3.9 percent annually, following a 5 percent decrease in May.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it rose against the pound, it was steady against the greenback and the yen. Against the franc, it eased.



The euro was worth 124.90 against the yen, 1.0795 against the franc, 1.1790 against the greenback and 0.9020 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



