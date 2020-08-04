Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 642 internationalen Medien
Sensations-News schiebt diese Aktie aus dem Pennystock-Dasein!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.08.2020 | 12:57
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gramercy Statement on Agreement Between Argentina and its Creditors

GREENWICH, Connecticut, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gramercy Funds Management issued the following statement after the Argentine Government announced an agreement was reached today between Argentina and an important subset of its creditors.

"We believe that this consensual breakthrough is yet another important building block in the collaborative approach needed to help address Argentina's debt challenges," said Robert Koenigsberger, founder and CIO of Gramercy. "This agreement will allow the country to sustain high growth, reduce poverty, and enable more Argentines to meet their legitimate aspirations for a better standard of living for their families - all of which are also essential for improving creditworthiness and breaking the cycle of boom-bust external financing."

"Gramercy will continue to work closely with the Argentine authorities and other stakeholders with a view not only to finalize this important debt agreement but also to open the way for more pro-growth and financially-sustainable investments in Argentina," Koenigsberger concluded.

About Gramercy Funds Management
Gramercy is a dedicated emerging markets investment manager based in Greenwich, CT with offices in London and Buenos Aires. The $4.75 billion firm, founded in 1998, seeks to provide investors with superior risk-adjusted returns through a comprehensive approach to emerging markets supported by a transparent and robust institutional platform. Gramercy offers both alternative and long-only strategies across emerging markets asset classes including capital solutions, private credit, distressed debt, USD and local currency debt, high yield/corporate debt, and special situations. Gramercy is a Registered Investment Adviser with the SEC and a Signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI). Gramercy Ltd, an affiliate, is registered with the FCA. For more information, please visit www.gramercy.com

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.