Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, August 3
|Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)
|As at close of business on 03-August-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|301.08p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|302.91p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|301.09p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|302.92p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
