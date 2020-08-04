

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ametek Inc. (AME) revealed a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $166.22 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $215.50 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 21.7% to $1.01 billion from $1.29 billion last year.



Ametek Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $0.84 vs. $1.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q2): $1.01 Bln vs. $1.29 Bln last year.



