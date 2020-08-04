BH Macro Limited - Conversion of Securities

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

July 2020 Share Conversion

04 August 2020

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)

The Company has received (in aggregate) the following share conversion requests from shareholders for the 31 July 2020 Share Conversion Date:

115,000 USD Shares to convert to GBP Shares

5,150 GBP Shares to convert to USD Shares

Conversions will take place as soon as practicable after the Company's month-end net asset value figures for July 2020 are released. Converting shareholders will be notified upon conversion taking place, which will be no later than 25 business days after 31 July 2020.

