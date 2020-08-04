At the request of 2cureX, equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from August 6, 2020. Security name: 2cureX TO1 ---------------------------- Short name: 2CUREX TO1 ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014684494 ---------------------------- Orderbook ID: 200508 ---------------------------- Terms: Each warrant of series TO1 will give the holder the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in 2cureX at a subscription price corresponding to 70 per cent of the average volume-weighted share price of the company's share according to Nasdaq First North Growth Market's official price statistics during the period from April 9, 2021 to April 22, 2021. However, the subscription price shall not exceed SEK 28.88 per new share, and not be less than the quota value of the Company's share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr The exercise period to subscribe for new shares with warrants from iption series TO1 will be from April 26, 2021 to May 7, 2021 perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last The last day of trading in the warrants are May 5, 2021 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye. For further information, please call Redeyeon 08-121 576 90.