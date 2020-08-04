

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AECOM Technology Corporation (ACM) released earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $91.11 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $56.04 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, AECOM Technology Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $88.3 million or $0.55 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.1% to $3.19 billion from $3.36 billion last year.



AECOM Technology Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $88.3 Mln. vs. $69.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.55 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q3): $3.19 Bln vs. $3.36 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AECOM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de