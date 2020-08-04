Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:EROS), or "The Company", announced on July 30, 2020 that its merger with STX Entertainment and $110 million of equity financing transactions had been completed. The Company issued a total of 35,135,334 of its A Ordinary Shares in the equity financings for total proceeds of $110,387,500, for an average price of $3.14 per Eros A Ordinary Share, which represents a 60% premium over the closing price of $1.96 for Eros A Ordinary Shares on April 16, 2020, the day before Eros publicly announced its entry into the Merger Agreement.

The Company has agreed, pursuant to the Merger Agreement and the PIPE Subscription Agreement, in each case as described in the SEC filings of the Company, to consummate an additional $15 million of equity financing within 90 days following the closing date of the merger, bringing the total equity financing amount to $125 million. In addition to the $125 million total equity investment, the company's liquidity position and balance sheet are further strengthened by a revamped $350 million JP Morgan-led credit facility and a strong credit profile.

The Company filed a report on Form 6-K with the SEC today describing the merger, the equity financings, the composition of the Company's Board of Directors and other matters, which filing can be accessed through the Company's website here. The description of the merger and equity financings contained herein are qualified in their entirety by the description thereof contained in such report on Form 6-K.

Contingent Value Rights

Pursuant to the merger agreement, Eros International Plc issued contractual contingent value rights ("CVRs") to the former stockholders of STX Entertainment in the merger in exchange for the preferred stock of STX. The CVRs will be settled on a date between 75 days and six months after the July 30, 2020 closing date of the merger, by issuance of 171,912,291 of the Company's A Ordinary Shares, which number of shares was calculated in accordance with the terms of the CVRs based on the number of shares outstanding or issuable pursuant to equity awards as of immediately prior to the closing of the merger. Giving effect to the equity financings, the Company had outstanding as of immediately following the closing of the merger 179,928,179 A Ordinary Shares and 21,700,418 B Ordinary Shares, for total shares outstanding of 373,540,888 after giving effect to the shares to be issued upon settlement of the CVRs.

Further information about the merger, the equity financing, the composition of the Company's Board of Directors, including new Director biographies, as well as copies of the Investors' Rights Agreement, Registration Rights Agreement and the Company's Amended Articles of Association can be found in the above referenced Form 6-K filed with the SEC.

About Eros STX Global Corporation

Eros STX Global Corporation, ("Eros STX" or "The Company") (NYSE:EROS) is a global entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes films, digital content music to consumers around the world across multiple formats such as theatrical, television and OTT digital media streaming. In July 2020 Eros International Plc, the largest Indian OTT player and premiere studio, merged with STX Entertainment, one of Hollywood's fastest-growing independent media companies, creating an entertainment powerhouse with a presence in over 150 countries. Eros STX delivers star-driven premium feature film and episodic content across a multitude of platforms at the intersection of the world's most dynamic and fastest growing global markets, including the United States, India, Middle-East and China. The Company's OTT platform, Eros Now, has rights to over 12,000 films across Hindi and regional languages, and had 196.8 million registered users and 29.3 million paying subscribers as of March 31, 2020. For further information, please visit Erosplc.com or STXentertainment.com.

