

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) reported that its second-quarter net income attributable to common stockholders increased to $698.6 million or $1.24 per share from $514.4 million or $0.93 per share in the previous year.



After-tax distributable earnings per adjusted Share of $0.39 for the second quarter of 2020 are flat compared to the second quarter of 2019. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.36 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenues for the quarter rose to $1.33 billion from last year's $1.18 billion, driven by a higher level of carried interest due to the recovery in the financial markets, partially offset by the decrease in transaction fees.



A dividend of $0.135 per share of common stock has been declared for the second quarter of 2020, which will be paid on September 1, 2020 to holders of record of common stock as of the close of business on August 17, 2020.



