The company's earnings totaled $209.92 million, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $197.56 million, or $1.48 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.8% to $1.32 billion from $1.33 billion last year.



Vulcan Materials Co. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $1.60 vs. $1.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.38 -Revenue (Q2): $1.32 Bln vs. $1.33 Bln last year.



