GlobeX Data Ltd.: GlobeX Data Named as 50 Best Companies to Watch in 2020

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / August 4 2020 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted cyber security and Internet privacy solutions for secure data management and secure communications, is pleased to announce that it has been selected and nominated by The Silicon Review in their 50 Best Companies To Watch in 2020. The article can be read by clicking on this link Silicon Review Article on GlobeX Data.

As described on their site https://thesiliconreview.com, The Silicon Review is the world's most trusted online and print community for business & technology professionals. Its community members include thought-provoking CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, IT VPs and managers, along with a large number of diverse IT professionals.

It is the pre-eminent platform that shares innovative enterprise solutions developed by established solution providers and upcoming hot enterprises emphasizing as a neutral source for technology decision makers. This is the place where senior level IT buyers and decision-makers come to learn and also share their experiences in regards to products, technologies and technology trends. They get an expert advice to manage their people and advance their careers. The Silicon Review acts as an excellent medium, allowing top level executives to share their contemporary thoughts and ideas. The Silicon Review encompasses nine technology and vertical communities: Software, IT Services, Cloud, Mobile, Big Data, Security, Telecommunications, Hot Start-ups and The Best Companies to work for. Each community leader is a proven subject matter expert who collaborates with industry gurus, technology managers, researchers, top technology journalists, consultants and industry analysts.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: "We have been honored with the prestigious distinction of 50 Best Companies To Watch 2020 by The Silicon Review, and this is a testament to our relentless efforts to achieve technological excellence and our dedication to provide the best solutions for security and privacy of data and communications, both for consumers and enterprises worldwide. We will continue to work hard in order to implement our prime directive, which is to protect the data and communications of all our subscribers without prejudice to size of account or geographic region. We are excited to have been given this distinction right before our major launch of Sekur later this month https://sekur.com, our encrypted communications solution covering secure email, secure messaging and secure file share/ We thank the editorial staff of The Silicon Review for their selection and for their appreciation for our global contribution to data security and privacy. Cybersecurity is a global phenomenon and we plan to be present globally in order to help consumers and businesses worldwide fight cyber-crime and protect their data."

GlobeX's Data privacy solutions are all hosted in Switzerland, protecting users' data from any outside data intrusion requests. In Switzerland, the right to privacy is guaranteed in article 13 of the Swiss Federal Constitution. The Federal Act on Data Protection ("FADP") of 19 June 1992 (in force since 1993) has set up a strict protection of privacy by prohibiting virtually any processing of personal data which is not expressly authorized by the data subjects. The protection is subject to the authority of the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner.

Under Swiss federal law, it is a crime to publish information based on leaked "secret official discussions." In 2010 the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland found that IP addresses are personal information and that under Swiss privacy laws they may not be used to track Internet usage without the knowledge of the individuals involved.

About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure data management and secure communications. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

