Halberd Corporation Secures $2 Million for Covid-19 Research

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2020 / Halberd Corp. (OTC PINK:HALB) announced today that they have secured non-dilutive, grant-based funding for their patent pending Covid-19 treatment(s). Newly formed Nonprofit Organization, Epidemiologic Solutions Corporation, a Louisiana, Internal Revenue Code Section 501(c)(3) application pending, has committed to provide funding of approximately $2,000,000, as required by Halberd Corporation and its research partners

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President & CEO of Halberd Corporation, stated, "Securing this funding will allow us to move forward very soon with one or more university partner to develop the Covid-19 antibodies needed for use in our multipurpose, patented extracorporeal treatment. Our next step is to establish a development agreement with one of the five universities we have been evaluating as the optimum research partner in this effort. The delays have been principally a matter of evaluating the different facets of the different approaches from different universities. The multidisciplined approach involves such components as antigen identification, antibody generation and distinctly different approaches to the eradication process, most likely the nano laser. Our distinguished scientific team will oversee the development of each component, and separately the integration of each."

Doctors Felder and Reyes jointly postulated "one beauty of our COVID-19 solution is that it will survive the achievement of a vaccine. First, this is a treatment in addition to serving as a prophylactic measure/tool. It will rid the body of the harmful antigens and cytokines which no vaccine is designed to do. Additionally, the first step of our laser ablation treatment, is the creation of antibodies, which we have successfully accomplished in the past, along with a university partner (although for other medical purposes), which can be invaluable in the fight of many, if not all, viruses."

Dr. Felder continued "This should rid the body of the harmful and deadly antigens and cytokines which no vaccine is designed to do. Total recovery by one affected by the virus is possible only when the antigens and cytokines are completely eradicated. This is our mission."

About Halberd Corporation.

HalberdCorporation. (OTC-PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. It is debt-free and holds the exclusive rights to the COVID-19 extracorporeal treatment technology provisional patent applications: "Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection;" "Method for Treating COVID-19 Inflammatory Cytokine Storm for the Reduction of Morbidity and Mortality in COVID-19 Patients;" and "Method for Treating and Curing COVID-19 Infection by Utilizing a Laser to Eradicate the Virus." Halberd also holds the exclusive rights to the underlying granted U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287.

Title Application No. Filing Date Priority Status Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection US 62/989981 03/16/2020 n/a Provisional application Pending Method for Treating Covid-19 Inflammatory Cytokine Storm for the Reduction of Morbidity and Mortality in Covid-19 Patients US 63/007207 04/08/2020 n/a Provisional application Pending Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection by Utilizing a Laser to Eradicate the Virus US 63/013104 4/21/2020 n/a Provisional application Pending

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Investor caution/added risk for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives -

On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis.

The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatment or other strategies with regard to COVID-19.

The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations is unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, new information may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any additional preventative and protective actions that governments, or the Company, may direct, which may result in an extended period of continued business disruption, reduced customer traffic and reduced operations. Any resulting financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

We further caution investors that our primary focus and goal is to battle this pandemic for the good of the world. As such, it is possible that we may find it necessary to make disclosures which are consistent with that goal, but which may be adverse to the pecuniary interests of the Company and of its shareholders.

