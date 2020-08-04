Vantagepoint Software: Vantagepoint AI Recognized As A "Best Companies to Work For" In Florida

Florida Trend Magazine Recognizes Vantagepoint as Top 100 Best Companies to Work For and Top 20 Mid-sized Business to Work For in the entire State of Florida

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2020 / Vantagepoint AI has been recognized by Florida Trend Magazine as one of the Top 100 Best Companies to Work for in the entire state of Florida. The business has also been honored as one of the top 20 mid-sized companies, the only one in its geographic area.

"Many companies struggled with the COVID shut down and they have endured great difficulty trying to deploy their teams remotely to continue day-to-day business operations," noted Vantagepoint President, Lane Mendelsohn, "I am so proud of my team - our transition was exceptionally smooth."

Mendelsohn continued, "As a team, we are able to be agile, responsive, and unwavering as we create seamless continuity for our customers and for those searching for a way to trade smarter in these unpredictable markets. We've welcomed more new traders to our Vantagepoint family in the history of 40+ year history of the company."

Vantagepoint has been recognized by many organizations this year for its outstanding workplace culture, its core values, and its dedication to its team.

"This is the third year we've been recognized as a Best Company to Work for in Florida by Florida Trend," said Mendelsohn, "and we are committed to being on the list again next year and for years to come."

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC. Vantagepoint AI, creator of VantagePoint Software, is a leader in trading software research and software development forecasting Stocks, Options, Futures, Forex, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 87.4%. Vantagepoint's patented Neural Network processes predict changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance, enabling traders to get in and out of trades at optimal times with confidence. Vantagepoint actively gives back to the Tampa Bay community donating more than $680,000 to date to local charities, Shriners Hospitals for Children and the Children's Cancer Center.

