Keynote Topic Offers "Lessons from Space on How to Succeed in a World of Rapid Change"

LeanIX, a provider of Software-as-a-Service solutions in Enterprise Architecture Management (EAM), today announced that former NASA astronaut (and frequent guest actor on Big Bang Theory) Mike Massimino will be keynote speaker at its EA Connect Days industry conference. The conference will be hosted September 2-3, 2020 both physically in Bonn, Germany and virtually online.

EA Connect Days have become the best-known peer conferences for Enterprise Architects, CIOs, and IT executives which bring together hundreds of experts to discuss and resolve risks and challenges in today's enterprise IT strategy and planning.

Massimino's keynote will draw from his space experience at NASA and offer perspectives on how collaboration, teamwork and innovation is what drives success in times of rapid change.

"The technology running in today's corporate IT departments can be more complex than the technology that launched us into space, and some of their decisions can impact the entire world. I'm really looking forward to sharing my personal experiences with a group of talented technologists who design these IT architectures," said Massimino.

LeanIX develops a modern Enterprise Architecture (EA) platform that aligns technology strategy with business goals by being a single source of truth for Corporate IT and Product IT data and processes.

"We're looking forward to Mike delivering the keynote for EA Connect Days because of his outstanding credentials and passions," said André Christ, CEO and Co-founder of LeanIX. "He is an inspirational human being who shows us what real leadership can look like, especially in the face of crisis, and who never gives up in pursuing a worthy goal."

About LeanIX:

LeanIX is the single source of truth for Corporate IT and Product IT to create transparency of the present and derive actions, to shape the future in an understandable business context. LeanIX provides its Software-as-a-Service to 300 international customers including well-known brands such as Adidas, Atlassian, Dropbox, DHL, Merck, Volkswagen, Vodafone and Zalando. More than 40 certified partners such as Deloitte, Cognizant and PwC rely on the dynamically-growing IT company co-founded in 2012 by LeanIX CEO André Christ.

With EA Connect Days, LeanIX has been regularly organizing one of the world's most important industry events in the field of Enterprise Architecture since 2014. The company is headquartered in Bonn, Germany with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts, Munich/Germany, Utrecht/Netherlands and Hyderabad/India. It has more than 230 employees worldwide.

To learn more about LeanIX, visit www.leanix.net

