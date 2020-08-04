

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's producer prices grew at a faster pace in June after easing in the previous month, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index rose 3.1 percent year-on-year in June, after a 1.7 percent increase May. In April, prices rose 3.7 percent.



The development of prices was influenced by economic trends due to the coronavirus epidemic, their impact was felt in the forint exchange rate changes and the world market prices of raw and base materials, the agency said.



Domestic market producer prices fell 1.1 percent in June, while foreign market prices grew 5.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

