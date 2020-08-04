Robotic process automation has witnessed wide-scale adoption over the last decade and is now used for enterprise-scale deployments as it promises substantial transformative potential in the near future. To maximize the impact of automation and advanced analytics, business leaders must inculcate the ability to build a clearly defined strategy for automating their enterprises. Quantzig, a leader in delivering scalable analytics solutions and data science services, recently conducted a detailed analysis of use cases for RPA across industries, which helped them understand its impact and ability to drive transformational change when combined with the right mix of analytics and other advanced tools.

Robotic process automation will redefine the future of businesses

The rise in popularity of analytics-enabled robotic process automation (RPA) will drive improvements in accuracy and cycle time and increased productivity in transaction processing across industries while it elevates the nature of work by helping businesses automate redundant tasks. As such, it's evident that RPA and analytics will hold a top spot in the business agenda of businesses, helping them drive better outcomes within a short span. Such advancements will require organizations to adopt and implement an analytics-backed business strategy. It will also need investment and commitment to revisit and revamp processes, infrastructure, and systems. As such, all the enablers required for a successful transformation will have to come into play to harness the true potential of such tools in the near future.

