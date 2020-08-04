

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL):



-Earnings: -$127.7 million in Q1 vs. $117.1 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.75 in Q1 vs. $1.47 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Ralph Lauren Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$133 million or -$1.82 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$1.72 per share -Revenue: $0.49 billion in Q1 vs. $1.43 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RALPH LAUREN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de