GreenBox POS, LLC: GreenBox POS Repurchases 6.0 Million Shares of Common Stock

Transaction Completed Pursuant to Settlement Agreement Option with RB Capital Partners Inc.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2020 / GreenBox POS (OTCQB:GRBX) ("GreenBox", the "Company"), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions, has elected to exercise its option pursuant to a Settlement Agreement to repurchase 6,000,000 shares of its common stock previously issued to RB Capital Partners Inc. The shares were repurchased by the Company and immediately cancelled effective July 31, 2020.

"Following our recent early payment of the last of our convertible debt, this large block purchase and subsequent cancellation is a testament to the value we see in the future of GreenBox. As we enter this new phase of growth for our next-generation payment platform, we continue to align ourselves with our fellow shareholders," said Fredi Nisan, Chief Executive Officer of GreenBox POS.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS (OTCQB:GRBX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, reducing fraud and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set out in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

