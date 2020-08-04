American Resources Corporation Extends Agreement with JTC Team as Strategic Investor Relations and Integrated Communications Advisor

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2020 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a supplier of raw materials to the rapidly growing global infrastructure marketplace, announced today that it has extended its engagement agreement with JTC Team ("JTC"), a fully integrated investor relations and corporate communications firm, to continue providing strategic advisory services to the Company. JTC has been working with the Company since March 2020.

"As we continue to execute on our key corporate initiatives, we believe now more than ever it is important to be more active and engaging with the investment community. This includes participating in investor conferences, speaking with potential investors and securities analysts, as well as working to overall tell our story. We believe that the fundamental investor relations and corporate communications efforts that JTC has established since March 2020 is integral to maximize the value of our corporate progress and builds momentum for the Company. American Resources is committed to maximizing shareholder value and we look forward to continuing our work with JTC to raise the visibility and awareness of the Company," commented Mark Jensen, Chairman and CEO of American Resources Corporation.

Jenene Thomas, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of JTC Team, commented, "The American Resources team has made significant advancements in the last several months since we launched our IR strategy. We believe AREC meets the fundamental criteria for investors; a strong management team, continued strategy execution, a track record of delivering results and the potential to be a leader/disruptor in a sector. AREC has well-established themselves as a leading, long-term supplier of metallurgical carbon to the worldwide steel markets to support growing global infrastructure demand as well as diversifying their business into steel aggregation and processing for recycling purposes. The Company continues to demonstrate promising potential in bringing a more efficient and modernized business model to the industry and represents what we believe to be a compelling investment opportunity. We are excited to continue executing on our strategy with a fundamental investor relations program to build value and help unlock its full potential."

Investors or interested parties with questions about American Resources can contact JTC at AREC@jtcir.com.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation is a supplier of high-quality raw materials to the rapidly growing global infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure market while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

PR Contact:

Precision Public Relations

Matt Sheldon

917-280-7329

matt@precisionpr.co

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

833-475-8247

AREC@jtcir.com

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta

317-855-9926 ext. 0

Vice President of Corporate Finance and Communications

investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/600192/American-Resources-Corporation-Extends-Agreement-with-JTC-Team-as-Strategic-Investor-Relations-and-Integrated-Communications-Advisor