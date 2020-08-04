American CryoStem Corporation: American CryoStem Issues Shareholder Update Letter

EATONTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2020 / American CryoStem Corporation (OTC PINK:CRYO) (the "Company"), a leading strategic developer, marketer and global licensor of patented adipose tissue-based cellular products and technologies for the Regenerative and Personalized Medicine industries, is pleased to issue the following shareholder update letter from Chief Executive Officer John Arnone.

Dear American CryoStem family, partners and shareholders,

I write to you today with gratitude, pride and excitement. Gratitude and pride for the dedication and support of our employees, partners and shareholders in our accomplishments to date, and great excitement for the value I see for us in the path ahead.

With our main 4 core patents (collect-process-store-return to point of care) granted we are now entering the exciting commercialization phase. Timing has coincided with two specific areas of unmet medical needs; the global COVID-19 pandemic and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), which are particularly a point of focus for the U.S. military, the Veterans Administration and the National Football League (NFL).

Our pipeline of opportunities is at its highest in Company history. As cellular therapy becomes front and center as a potential treatment modality for COVID-19, there is robust interest in our proprietary autologous adult stem cell platform as the potential for reinfection grows and the virus mutates and spreads.

Our Company is well-positioned in Regenerative and Personalized medicine. Our patented adult stem cell 'end-to-end' platform for thecollection, processing, transportation, storage and return to point-of-care is well suited for successive personalized treatments relating to COVID-19 and the long-term health effects associated with the virusidentified as "Post Viral Syndrome",

Our business/economic model is multi-pronged and encompasses a domestic network of over 125 physicians in 38 states and a growing global footprint of licensed facilities operating on our cellular platform..

In the U.S., we are receiving institutional interest inour cellular therapy platform in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and regenerative therapies are being investigated for limiting the damage caused by the virus.

Another area of focus in the U.S., and potentially internationally, is our use of stem cells in addressing the unmet need for Post-Concussion Syndrome (PCS). There are over 10 million concussions worldwide annually,occurring every 15 seconds. In the U.S., approximately 30% of overseas deployed military sustain head trauma. Head trama is a major systemic medical problem confronting the military for which therapeutic solutions are being sought. The NFL Concussion Settlement Program Fund committed $2 billion over 65 years to seek treatment modalities to ameliorate collateral effects of concussions and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI).

We have developed an autologous therapy treatment focused on alleviating and/or ameliorating neurological, cognitive and functional effects of Post Concussion Syndrome (PCS) and complications related toTBI (Traumatic Brain Injury). Currently, there are no FDA approved drugs or cellular therapies available designed to treat the inflammatory responses or repair the physical damage to the brain. Our focus is to provide the opportunity to mitigate life altering damage caused by such head trauma and related conditions to improve patient health, quality of life and well-being.

During Q4 -2019 we filed a "Foundational" IND (Investigational New Drug) application with the FDA to initiate a Phase I Clinical Trial (safety study, FDA File No. 19089) for Post Concussion Syndrome (PCS).

We believe that an FDA, IND study approval will recognize that our autologous cells, "Collect - Process - CryoBank - Return to Point of Care" Foundational Platform and Centralized Laboratory model is both safe, efficacious and cost effective for the production and administration of our proprietary ATCELL product via IV infusion.

Internationally, we are excited about opportunities with our Thailand partner, CryoViva, a Bangkok, Thailand based umbilical cord, processing and storage company. While the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed back Cryoviva's marketing campaign in Thailand and South East Asia, it is expected to begin over the next few months.We expect to see an increase in the sale of consumables and licensing fees upon launch.

The Company is optimistic about its future in the rapidly growing Regenerative and Personalized Medicine industry. We plan on ramping our revenue over the next 12 months as we continue to focus on expanding our international licensing platform and augmenting our physician network and customer base domestically. We are indeed standing at the forefront of a new era, during which unprecedented medical breakthroughs will continue on a near routine basis thanks to the increasing understanding of the power and capabilities of human adult stem cells.

In closing, I would like to use this opportunity to express my sincere appreciation to all of our shareholders for your commitment to American CryoStem's mission and for your continued trust and confidence in our industry and leadership.

Respectfully,

John S. Arnone, CEO

American CryoStem Corporation

