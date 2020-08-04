

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - For the second consecutive day, the number of new coronavirus cases in the United States remained under 50000, and casualty rate continued to fall below 1000.



This is a better situation when compared to last week, when more than 60,000 new infections were being reported daily, and more than 1000 people were dying from the viral disease every day in the U.S.



With 49,380 new cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the national total increased to 4717716, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data released on Tuesday.



During the last 24 hours, 611 people died of the viral disease, taking the country's total deaths to 155471. This is nearly one third of daily casualties reported at the peak of last week.



As per CDC's new national forecasts, the number of weekly new deaths may increase over the next month. Between 5000 and 11000 new deaths are expected in the week ending Aug 22, according to the federal health agency.



President Trump attacked White House's coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx who warned that the United States has entered a 'new phase' of the pandemic, with rural areas just as threatened as city regions.



Birx 'hit us' to appease Democrats critical of the White House response, according to Trump. 'Pathetic!', he tweeted Monday.



In an interview with AXIOS news on the same day, the President claimed that the U.S. was 'lower than the world' regarding COVID-19 data.



At a routine briefing, Trump told reporters that the pandemic was receding in southern and western parts of the country, and that the situation is 'very encouraging.'



Following is the state-wise infection and casualty data of the worst-affected regions as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



New York (32719 deaths, 416843 infections), New Jersey (15846 deaths, 182614 infections), Michigan (6467 deaths, 92374 infections), Massachusetts (8648 deaths, 118657 infections), Louisiana (4024 deaths, 120846 infections), Illinois (7723 deaths, 184522 infections), Pennsylvania (7224 deaths, 118894 infections), California (9507 deaths, 520857 infections), Connecticut (4437 deaths, 50062 infections), Texas (7016 deaths, 456624 infections), Georgia (3842 deaths, 195435 infections), Virginia (2218 deaths, 93106 infections), Maryland (3523 deaths, 91144 infections), Florida (7157 deaths, 491884 infections), Indiana (2980 deaths, 68433 infections), Ohio (3539 deaths, 93963 infections), Colorado (1844 deaths, 47950 infections), Minnesota (1656 deaths, 56560 infections), Arizona (3779 deaths, 179497 infections) Washington (1600 deaths, 58715 infections), North Carolina (2043 deaths, 127630 infections), Mississippi (1711 deaths, 61125 infections), Tennessee (1092 deaths, 110636 infections), Alabama (1633 deaths and 92661 infections) South Carolina (1793 deaths, 92951 infections), Rhode Island (1010 deaths, 19246 infections) and Missouri (1279 deaths, 53214 infections).



