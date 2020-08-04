Technavio has been monitoring the security information and event management (SIEM) market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.94 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions-

What was the value of the security information and event management (SIEM) market in 2019?

Technavio says that the value of the market was USD 5.00 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 8.95 billion by 2024.

At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

Growing at a CAGR of over 12%, the market growth will accelerate during the forecast period.

What is the key factor driving the market?

The increase in cybercrime is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

Who are the top players in the market?

Broadcom Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., LogRhythm Inc., McAfee LLC, Micro Focus International Plc, SolarWinds Corp., and Splunk Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?

North America

What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?

The year-over-year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 9.11%.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Broadcom Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., LogRhythm Inc., McAfee LLC, Micro Focus International Plc, SolarWinds Corp., and Splunk Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

An increase in cybercrime has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Market is segmented as below:

End-user Government BFSI Telecom Healthcare Others

Geography North America Europe APAC South America MEA

Deployment On-premise SIEM SaaS-based SIEM



Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our security information and event management (SIEM) market report covers the following areas:

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Market size

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Market trends

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Market analysis

This study identifies increased use of mobile devices as one of the prime reasons driving the security information and event management (SIEM) market growth during the next few years.

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the security information and event management (SIEM) market, including some of the vendors such as Broadcom Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., LogRhythm Inc., McAfee LLC, Micro Focus International Plc, SolarWinds Corp., and Splunk Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the security information and event management (SIEM) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist security information and event management (SIEM) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the security information and event management (SIEM) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the security information and event management (SIEM) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of security information and event management (SIEM) market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Government Market size and forecast 2019-2024

BFSI Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Telecom Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Healthcare Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premises SIEM Market size and forecast 2019-2024

SaaS-based SIEM Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Broadcom Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

LogRhythm Inc.

McAfee LLC

Micro Focus International Plc

SolarWinds Corp.

Splunk Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

