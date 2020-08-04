Donuts Domains releases TrueName. New brand provides more memorable, secure and available names than legacy domains.

BELLEVUE, Washington, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The statistics are startling: seventy-six percent of businesses reported being a victim of a phishing attack in the last year, according to leading cybersecurity firm Retruster . In response, Donuts, Inc. has announced it's including proprietary anti-phishing technology in every one of their domains.

Phishing is among the most prevalent forms of online fraud. TrueName offers businesses and individuals the best and now most secure domain names for their websites and other digital destinations. Highly relevant and descriptive TrueName domains protect businesses from imposters using lookalike domains to deceive and defraud their customers.

TrueName parent company Donuts Inc. is the global leader in top-level domains, operating 242 extensions such as .live, .codes, .news and .guru. These top-level domains provide significantly more choice to those searching for their perfect domain name. Relevant domain names ending in .com, .net, and .org are largely unavailable and do not offer the same protection, making TrueName domains uniquely differentiated in the industry.

"If you're doing business online, you want to focus on innovating and increasing traffic," said Donuts' Chief Marketing Officer Mina Neuberg. "TrueName domains are highly brandable and come with security included to prevent phishing attacks, so they offer the best of all worlds to anyone seeking an online edge."

Donuts is working closely with all registrar partners including Name.com , Domene.Shop and Sav.com to integrate branding and messaging so their customers can easily find and register TrueName domains.

To learn more about TrueName, visit www.truename.domains .

About Donuts Inc.

Donuts is the global leader in high-quality, top-level domains for unifying, managing, and amplifying digital identity. We manage the world's largest portfolio of more than 240 new top-level domains, including: .email, .guru, .social, .restaurant, .live, and hundreds of others. In addition, we provide registrars and resellers with innovative services for the discovery, registration, use, and monetization of high-quality domain names. Learn more at www.donuts.domains .

Press Contact Info: Mina Neuberg, Donuts Inc. Chief Marketing Officer, media@donuts.email

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1223484/Donuts_Inc_TrueName_Domains.jpg