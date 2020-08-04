Graycliff Exploration Ltd.: Graycliff Exploration Commences Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2020 / Graycliff Exploration Limited. (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY) is pleased to announce that effective today, August 4, 2020, the Company's common shares will be listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE). The Company will be trading under the trading symbol "GRAY".

About Graycliff Exploration Limited.

Graycliff Exploration is a mineral exploration company focused on its 517 hectares of prospective ground, located roughly 80 kilometers west of Sudbury on the prolific Canadian Shield. The Company's Shakespeare Project consists of 24 claims on a property associated with the historic Shakespeare Gold Mine, which operated from 1903 to 1907.

For more information, contact investor relations at investors@montereyminerals.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

James Macintosh

President and CEO

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor it's regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Graycliff Exploration Ltd.

