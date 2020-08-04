Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.08.2020
Sensations-News schiebt diese Aktie aus dem Pennystock-Dasein!?
04.08.2020 | 15:21
LaunchPad Medical Rebrands as RevBio and Launches an Updated Website

With Multiple Applications for its Bone Adhesive Biomaterial under Development, the New Brand will Better Convey the Company's Overall Goals and Objectives

LOWELL, Mass., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Executives from LaunchPad Medical, Inc. announced that the company has rebranded. Its new name, RevBio, was chosen since it more accurately portrays the objective of developing its revolutionary Tetranite bone adhesive biomaterial platform. The company has also adapted a tag line "Transforming Bone Repair" which better defines the company's musculoskeletal focus in developing products for both dental and orthopedic applications where its patented biomaterial could significantly improve the standard of care for patients and offer a less invasive treatment option for doctors.

"Many research partners, investors, and commercial partners felt that our prior name did not adequately express the transformational nature of our Tetranite technology platform," said Brian Hess, CEO of RevBio, Inc. "We believe this new brand will now cast the right light on both the company and its products."

As part of the company's rebranding activities it has also launched a new website (www.revbio.com) with detailed information on the markets it is seeking to enter and the status of its products that are currently under development.Michael Tiedemann, Principal and Executive Creative Director at M! Brand Consulting, played an instrumental role in the development of the company's new brand and marketing materials. "RevBio is poised to unleash a novel bioactive technology across multiple human and veterinary applications," said Tiedemann. "It was critical that the new brand identity convey the extraordinary nature of this technology and the company dedicated to developing it."

About RevBio

Previously known as LaunchPad Medical, RevBio is a clinical stage medical device company engaged in the development and commercialization of a patented, synthetic, injectable, self-setting, and osteoconductive bone adhesive biomaterial called Tetranite. The company is initially developing this technology for use in the dental market, and recently initiated two clinical studies for the use of Tetranite to immediately stabilize dental implants placed in sites that lack sufficient primary stability. The company is also working to develop adhesive applications for the broader orthopedics market. RevBio's Tetranite technology is not yet approved for commercial use.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1223702/RevBio.jpg

