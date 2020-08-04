THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC at the close of business on 3 August 2020 was 1259.80p (ex income) 1260.79p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board



Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

04 August 2020