Contactless Payments Market Size to Reach USD 19.3 Billion by 2026 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Contactless payment systems include smart cards or other devices that incorporate RFID or NFC technology to make payment safe and contactless. In comparison to mobile payments made over the internet, contactless payments are made in near physical proximity prohibiting unauthorized access during the transactions.

The global contactless payments market size was valued at USD 8.3 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 19.3 Billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.8% from 2020 to 2026.

Global customer inclination towards mobile payment methods is growing in the form of contactless payment methods on POS networks, owing to which card and financial service providers either sell their card solutions on smartphones or via third-party vendors.

The growth of Contactless Payments market size is propelled by decreased transaction time, simplicity in handling low-value payments, and improved revenue opportunities.

This research analyses the Contactless Payments market size by participants, countries, product types, and end industries. The Contactless Payments market report also examines the dynamics of global market competition, market factors and patterns, opportunities and threats, risks and barriers to entry, distribution channels, distributors, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Get Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Contactless Payments Market https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-39D2532/Covid_19_Impact_on_Contactless_Payments_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE CONTACTLESS PAYMENTS MARKET SIZE

The increasing hardware encryption on NFC Chips and the incorporation of contactless payment solutions on EPOS terminals as well as with Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Cards are expected to increase the growth of Contactless payments market size during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the growing knowledge among buyers of plastic money(hard plastic cards used in day to day life in place of actual banknotes) and smart cards, along with the need for fast transaction time without any inconvenience of standing in long queues are also accelerating the growth of Contactless payments market size.

Coronavirus outbreak has made Contactless payments a popular payment form, as it needs less physical interaction. This, in turn, is expected to increase the adoption of contactless payment during the forecast period.

Increasing financial fraud around the world has, in recent years, pressured government regulatory bodies to protect payment transactions. Therefore, these regulatory bodies have greatly impacted the adoption of POS terminals. Mobile POS systems are gaining momentum and are expected to see a rise in adoption rates with the introduction of cashless transaction technologies.

High costs involved in building EPOS terminals and lower acceptance rates are hampering the development of the Contactless payments market size.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-39D2532/covid-19-impact-on-contactless-payments

CONTACTLESS PAYMENTS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on hardware, the Point of Sales (POS) segment holds the largest contactless payments market share during the forecast period. The POS terminal is an electronic system used in retail stores to handle payment transactions. Due to various benefits, such as ease of use, low implementation costs, and durability, these terminals have seen substantial growth in the contactless payment industry.

Based on region Europe is expected to hold the largest contactless payments market share. The region contains several both economically and technologically developed countries like the UK and Germany. The leading countries in the European market are the UK, Poland, Spain, and Germany. With the growing proliferation of contactless cards and terminals by card companies, such as Visa and Mastercard, total contactless spending has risen in these countries.

Inquire for Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-39D2532/Covid_19_Impact_on_Contactless_Payments_Market

CONTACTLESS PAYMENTS MARKET BY REGION

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , South Korea , India and ASEAN)

( , , , and ASEAN) North America (US and Canada )

(US and ) Europe ( Germany , France , UK and Italy )

( , , UK and ) Rest of World ( Latin America , Middle East & Africa ).

CONTACTLESS PAYMENTS MARKET BY TYPE

Payment Terminal Solution

Transaction Management

Security and Fraud Management

Hosted Point-of-sale

Analytics.

CONTACTLESS PAYMENTS MARKET BY APPLICATION

BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecom

Transportation

Hospitality

Government

Others.

CONTACTLESS PAYMENTS MARKET: KEY PLAYERS

Major competitors identified in this market include

Ingenico Group,

Verifone Systems,

Inside Secure,

On Track Innovations,

Oberthur Technologies,

Proxama,

Wirecard,

Giesecke & Devrient,

Gemalto,

Heartland Payment Systems,

Others.

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-39D2532&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-39D2532&lic=enterprise-user

SIMILAR REPORTS :

Digital Payment Market Report

In 2019, the global Digital Payment market size was USD 35510 Million, and it is expected to reach USD 70640 Million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 10.2% during 2021-2026.

The major vendors include Alipay, Tencent, ACI Worldwide, Adyen, Aliant Payment Systems, Aurus, Authorize.Net, Bluesnap, Chetu, Dwolla, Financial Software And Systems, First Data, Fiserv, Global Payments, Net 1 Ueps Technologies, Novatti, Paypal, Paysafe, Payu, Six Payment Services, Stripe, Total System Services, Wex, Wirecard, Worldline, Worldpay, Yapstone, etc.

Digital payment includes payment gateway solutions, payment processing solutions, mobile wallet solutions, mobile protection, and fraud detection solutions, and POS solutions

Digital payment services are classified into managed and professional services. During the forecast period, the payment gateway solutions subsegment is expected to grow to the highest CAGR.

This report focuses on the global Digital Payment market size, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Payment development in the United States, Europe, and China.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-9U1275/global-digital-payment

Mobile Contactless Payments Market Report

The top companies in the Mobile Contactless Payments Market include Heartland Payment Systems, Oberthur Technologies, Ingenico Group, Verifone, Inside Secure, On Track Innovations, Cryptomathic, Wirecard, Giesecke & Devrient, Location Sciences, Gemalto, etc.

This report focuses on the global Mobile Contactless Payments status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Contactless Payments development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-31L2701/covid-19-impact-on-global-mobile-contactless-payments

Near Field Communication Market Report

Increasing penetration of mobile devices and rising numbers of online users are expected to boost m-commerce demand. The near field networking technology is commonly used to pay terminals using mobile devices. This, in turn, is expected to increase the Near Field Communication Market size.

This report focuses on the global Near Field Communication market size, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Near Field Communication development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-8B2449/global-near-field-communication

Contactless Smart Cards Market Report

The convenience of contactless smart cards and increased usage by governments to address their rising need for security are some of the major factors expected to increase the Contactless Smart Cards Market size.

The key regions covered in the Contactless Smart Cards market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, and South Korea.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-3L187/global-contactless-smart-cards

Wireless POS Terminal Market Report

The Global Wireless POS Terminal Market report focuses on the Wireless POS Terminal status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-37E1888/global-wireless-pos-terminal

Digital Payment Solutions Market Report

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-2D253/digital-payment-solutions

Mobile Wallet Market Report

The mobile wallet market size was valued at USD 1,043.1 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 7,580.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 28.2% from 2020 to 2027.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Manu-4A19/mobile-wallet

Payment Processing Market Report

The global Payment Processing market size is projected to reach USD 68.8 Billion by 2026, from USD 36.2 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2020-2026.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-1W325/payment-processing

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call : 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call : +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg