Orthopedic Braces & Support Market witnesses Upsurge in Millennial Customers amid Rising Sports Injury Cases, Future Market Insights

Dubai, U.A.E, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights' latest report infers the orthopedic braces & support market to reach US$ 5 Bn by 2030.

Orthopedic braces and support have been highly popular as they reduce joint pressure, offer compression & warmth and improve physical functions when required. Also, the incidence of orthopedic disorders are climbing every year, attributed to adoption of sedentary lifestyles and an expanding geriatric population pool.

Rising health & fitness concerns have prompted the millennials to engage in sports and exercises involving strenuous muscle activity. Consequently, problems such as sprained ankles, frozen shoulders and stiff limbs are increasing amongst the younger generation, thereby increasing sales of orthopedic braces & support devices.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has dented near-term growth prospects, attributed to a decline in outdoor activities due to social distancing protocols. Additionally, hospital visits to correct orthopedic anomalies have fallen as healthcare organizations are offering priority to COVID-19 patients.

"As the healthcare industry transitions towards providing patient-centric care, manufacturers are concentrating on including on-demand & data-enabled patient engagement solutions," infers an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from FMI's Orthopedic Braces & Support Market Report

Orthopedic braces & support market will expand at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020-2030

Lower extremity knee braces shall capture 70% of the total market share, attributed to increasing sports injuries

Institutional sales of orthopedic braces will remain the vanguard, owing to a high preference for visiting healthcare settings to seek treatment

Europe and North America collectively comprise half of the orthopedic braces & support market revenue

Orthopedic Braces & Support Market- Key Trends

E-commerce sales of wrist, hand, ankle and elbow braces is picking up pace due to non-requirement of authorization from healthcare professionals

60% of orthopedic braces & support equipment are being sold online through various platforms

Favorable reimbursement and insurance coverage by medical companies are uplifting off-the-shelf marketing of orthopedic braces

Market players are enhancing their business models in order to glean maximum returns on their investments

Orthopedic Braces & Support Market- Region-wise Analysis

North America will be a hotbed for orthopedic surgeries, with 40 million people in the U.S affected by arthritis

Europe will be an equally lucrative market, with greater than 400,000 rheumatoid arthritis cases detected in the U.K alone

South & East Asia will be potential revenue grossers, attributed to reduced cost of orthopedic braces in countries such as India, Singapore and Thailand

Orthopedic Braces & Support Market- Competitive Landscape

The global orthopedic braces & support market is moderately fragmented, with the top five players accounting for majority sales. The prominent players in this landscape are: DJO Finance LLC, Breg Inc., DeRoyal Industries Inc., Bauerfeind AG and Ossur HF. Product portfolio diversification and innovations are important to ensure the aforementioned players' expansion.

In May 2020, DJO Finance LLC announced free availability of its OaraScore patient risk assessment algorithm for a period of 6 months. The algorithm is useful in providing information regarding which patients are the most appropriate to receive a total joint arthroplasty.

Orthopedic Braces & Support Market Taxonomy

Product

Upper Extremity

Shoulder Braces and Support



Neck Braces and Support



Elbow Braces and Support



Wrist Braces and Support



Spinal Braces and Support

Lower Extremity

Knee Braces and Support



Ankle Braces and Support



Hip Braces and Support

Distribution Channel

Institutional Sales

Hospitals



Orthopedic Surgeons



Nursing Facilities

Retail Sales

Online Sales



Retail Pharmacies



Drug Stores

Region/Country

North America

U.S

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

EU-5

Russia

Rest of Europe

South Asia

India

Thailand

Malaysia

Rest of South Asia

East Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Oceania

Australia

New Zealand

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

More Insights on the Orthopedic Braces & Support Market

FMI, in its new market research study, offers an unbiased assessment of the orthopedic braces and support market which comprises global industry analysis for 2015-2019 and opportunity assessment for the 2020-2030. The report delivers complete analysis on orthopedic braces and support market through three different categories. Additionally, the study also provides pricing insights through different life cycle analyses, mapping of key market trends and technologies being implemented in the orthopedic braces and supports and product adoption across various end-use industries.

Explore Extensive Coverage on FMI's Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Landscape

Cancer Care Products Market: FMI's recent study on the cancer care products market includes global industry analysis for 2015-2019 and opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, delivering a comprehensive assessment of prominent growth dynamics.

Orthotic Devices Casts and Splints Market: The global orthotic devices casts and splints market is poised to expand moderately, attributed to increasing incidences of injuries due to accidents, according to FMI's recently published report on the subject.

Orthopedic Consumables Market: Explore comprehensive insights on the business models, key strategies and respective market shares of some of the most prominent players associated with the manufacturing of orthopedic consumables in FMI's ongoing study for the 2019-2029 forecast period.

