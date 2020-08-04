Technavio has been monitoring the corporate training market in Europe and it is poised to grow by USD 12.15 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200804005143/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Corporate Training Market in Europe 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

Frequently Asked Questions-

What was the value of the corporate training market in Europe in 2019?

Technavio says that the value of the market was at USD 27.05 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 39.2 billion by 2024.

At what CAGR is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

Growing at a CAGR of over 8%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period of 2020-2024.

What is the key factor driving the market?

Digitization of learning materials and the emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules are the key factors driving the market growth.

Who are the top players in the market?

Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City Guilds Group, D2L Corp., GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley Sons Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Miller Heiman Group Inc., and Skillsoft Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?

Western Europe

What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?

The year-over-year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 6.65%.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City Guilds Group, D2L Corp., GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley Sons Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Miller Heiman Group Inc., and Skillsoft Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Digitization of learning materials has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Corporate Training Market in Europe 2020-2024: Segmentation

Corporate Training Market in Europe is segmented as below:

Product Technical Course Non-technical Course

Geography Western Europe Nordic Countries Southern Countries Central and Eastern Countries



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43294

Corporate Training Market in Europe 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our corporate training market in Europe report covers the following areas:

Corporate Training Market in Europe Size

Corporate Training Market in Europe Trends

Corporate Training Market in Europe Analysis

This study identifies the emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules as one of the prime reasons driving the corporate training market growth in Europe during the next few years.

Corporate Training Market in Europe 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the corporate training market in Europe, including some of the vendors such as Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City Guilds Group, D2L Corp., GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley Sons Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Miller Heiman Group Inc., and Skillsoft Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the corporate training market in Europe are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Corporate Training Market in Europe 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist corporate training market in Europe growth during the next five years

Estimation of the corporate training market in Europe size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the corporate training market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of corporate training market in Europe vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Technical course Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Non-technical course Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geography Comparison

Western Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Nordic countries Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Southern Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Central and Eastern Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Customer Landscape

Overview

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Adobe Inc.

Articulate Global Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

City Guilds Group

D2L Corp.

GP Strategies Corp.

John Wiley Sons Inc.

Learning Technologies Group Plc

Miller Heiman Group Inc.

Skillsoft Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200804005143/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/