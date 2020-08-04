GUV series of USB headsets provides HD audio, a noise-cancelling mic, wide compatibility and all-day comfort ideal for remote workers, contact centers, education and more

Grandstream, connecting the world with award-winning unified communication solutions since 2002, today released a new series of USB headsets. Designed for remote workers, contact centers and other busy environments, the GUV3000 and GUV3005 are HD USB Headsets that pair with laptops, computers, IP phones and other devices to offer high-quality sound. These USB headsets feature a noise cancellation microphone that minimizes background noise while providing crisp HD audio and all-day comfort. The GUV series offers peace-of-mind by being compatible with all major third-party communication platforms, apps and softphones, making them ideal for remote workers, call center agents, education professionals and more.

"The new GUV series of USB Headsets provides an important addition to our product line to accommodate the critical need for personal collaboration devices around the world," said David Li, CEO of Grandstream. "As business, education, and all other sectors adjust to remote operations, they need new tools to keep remote workers, students, teachers and professionals productive and collaborating. The GUV series USB Headsets series were designed to address that need by providing a powerful, comfortable audio experience that enhances remote collaboration. We are thrilled to release the GUV series and are excited about the opportunities they provide for Grandstream and our partners across the globe."

The GUV3000 and GUV3005 provide all day comfort thanks to adjustable headbands and leather ear cushions while audio is easily adjusted using the in-line controls. They are compatible with any device that offers a USB connection, including computers and Grandstream IP phones. By offering crystal-clear HD audio, comfortable use and wide compatibility, the GUV series is ideal for remote workers, schools, call centers, and other business sectors. Its key features include:

HD Audio for crystal clear and easy communication

Noise canceling technology to minimize background noise

USB 2.0 connection provides flexibility to support any device with USB compatibility, including laptops, desktop computers and Grandstream IP Phones (GRP series IP phones, GXV series IP Video Phones, and soon GXP series IP phones)

A busy light (GUV3005) to indicate a call in-progress

Adjustable leather headband for all day comfort; left or right wearing style

In-line controls offer quick and easy control of volume and mute

Compatible with all major third-party communication platforms, applications and softphones as well as Grandstream's IPVideoTalk Meetings and Wave app

Product Resources

Click here to visit the product page for the GUV3000 and GUV3005, which includes datasheets, technical resources and more.

Pricing and Availability

The GUV3000 and GUV3005 are both generally available now for purchase through Grandstream's worldwide distribution channels at a suggested retail price of $39 USD (GUV3000) and $89 USD (GUV3005).

About Grandstream

Grandstream Networks, Inc. has been connecting the world since 2002 with SIP Unified Communications products and solutions that allow businesses to be more productive than ever before. Our award-winning solutions serve the small-to-medium business and enterprises markets and have been recognized throughout the world for their quality, reliability, and innovation. Grandstream solutions lower communication costs, increase security protection and enhance productivity. Their open standard SIP-based products offer broad interoperability throughout the industry, along with unrivaled features and flexibility. Visit www.grandstream.com for more information or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

