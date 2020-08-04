Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market worth $6.2 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Type, Deployment Type (Cloud and On-Premises), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Intrusion Detection And Prevention Systems (IDPS) Market size in the post-COVID-19 scenario is projected to grow from USD 4.8 billion in 2020 to USD 6.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The major growth drivers for the market include the increasing number of security breaches and cyberattacks.

By organization size, the large enterprise segment to lead the market in 2020

Large enterprises are organizations that have more than 1,000 employees. These organizations invest heavily in advanced technologies for increasing overall productivity and efficiency. To reduce CAPEX and OPEX of infrastructure, large enterprises are widely opting cloud IDPS solutions. Large enterprises are expected to invest significantly in implementing advanced cloud IDPS solutions that are capable of anomaly-based detection to provide optimum security to their enterprises' intense competitive environment.

Large enterprises have adopted cloud security solutions, as they use a large number of cloud and Internet of Things (IoT)-based applications susceptible to cyberattacks. Moreover, as they face threats from targeted attacks to disrupt their Information Technology (IT) services, these organizations adopt cloud IDPS solutions to provide effective security.

North America is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

North American has sustainable and well-established economies, which empower it to invest significantly in Research and Development (R&D) activities, thereby contributing to the development of new technologies in the IDPS market. The presence of the majority of key players is expected to be the major factor driving the growth of the market in this region. Key players, such as Cisco Systems, Palo Alto Networks, FireEye, and Fortinet, along with several start-ups in the region offer IDPS solutions and services.

Market Players

The major vendors covered in the Intrusion Detection And Prevention Systems Market include Cisco Systems (US), IBM (US), McAfee (US), Trend Micro (Japan), Palo Alto Networks (US), AT&T (US), Darktrace (US and UK), FireEye (US), AlertLogic (US), Fortinet (US), WatchGuard (US), Vectra (US), NSFOCUS (US), Armor Cloud Security (US), Bluvector (US), Extrahop Networks (US), Hilstone Networks (US), Secureworks (US), Huawei (China), and Bricata (US).

