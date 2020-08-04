Telehealth Software Market Rides the High Wave amid Rapid Digitization and COVID-19, Future Market Insights

DUBAI, U.A.E, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights' latest report on the telehealth software market predicts a double-digit growth outlook in the upcoming forecast period of 2020-2030.

As technological advancements progress, the healthcare industry is constantly upgrading its caregiving capabilities. As wireless communications and remote monitoring become the new normal, the scope of telehealth software is registering a bullish trend since the past few years. Governments worldwide are increasing their budgets to pave way for telehealth services.

A massive boost is projected for the market, attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. As both patients and physicians are averse to physical contact, hospitals and clinics are relying on teleconsulting to diagnose patients without unnecessary exposure. When required, patients only need visit their nearest clinic/hospital for the actual test by taking prior appointments.

Due to this, market players are increasingly investing in technological advancements and provide sophisticated solutions to potential end-users, thus ushering in a positive growth trend.

"Manufacturers anticipate a massive upsurge in the demand for telehealth solutions from healthcare providers amid the pandemic, compelling them to increase their supply by introducing new solutions in the market," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from FMI's Telehealth Software Market Study

Telehealth software market will surge at a CAGR of ~15% from 2020-2030

Cloud-bases telehealth software deployment to expand at a double-digit CAGR, attributed to the high number of patients

Healthcare providers shall leverage telehealth software solutions to the maximum in the coming years

North America shall account for 50% of the total market in value terms by 2020-end

shall account for 50% of the total market in value terms by 2020-end Market will expand at 18% CAGR from 2020 to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Telehealth Software Market- Key Trends

High penetration of mobile wireless technologies shall generate lucrative growth opportunities in the long-term forecast period

Proliferation of healthcare applications to assist patients in monitoring blood sugar, blood pressure and heart rates will bode well for the market

High capital funding is enabling market players to introduce sophisticated telehealth solutions in the market

Telehealth consultations have helped mitigate earlier epidemics such as Ebola

Telehealth Software Market- Region-wise Analysis

North America & Europe jointly held 66% of the total revenue share as of 2019

& jointly held 66% of the total revenue share as of 2019 Rapid digitization of healthcare infrastructure across the U.S, U.K and France is driving both regions' growth

is driving both regions' growth South Asia & Pacific shall witness credible growth prospects, attributed to increased healthcare IT spending in India , China and Indonesia

Prominent players in the telehealth software market landscape include: Medvivo Group Ltd., GlobalMedia Group LLC, Medtronic, Chiron Health, Teladon Inc., American Well, Koninklijke Philips, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., Honeywell International, Cisco Systems Inc., AMD Global Medicine and Tunstall Healthcare.

Partnerships and collaborations largely dominate the abovementioned players' expansion strategies. For instance, Cisco Systems collaborated with American Well to expand healthcare delivery across home settings in 2019. These players are also concentrating on remote monitoring and care, enabling to engage in product differentiation to strengthen their presence and acquire a competitive edge.

Telehealth Software Market Taxonomy

Component

Software

Real-time Communication Telehealth Software



Remote Patient Monitoring Telehealth Software



Store and Forward Telehealth Software

Services

Professional Services



Managed Services

Deployment

On-premises

Cloud Based

End-User

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers & Patients

Region/Country

North America

U.S

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

EU-5

BENELUX

Russia

Rest of Europe

South Asia & Pacific

India

ASEAN

Australia

New Zealand

More Valuable Insights on Telehealth Software Market

FMI's report on the telehealth software market is segmented into four major sections which are Component (Software and Services), deployment (On-premises and Cloud based), end user (Healthcare Providers and Healthcare Payers & Patients), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Middle East & Africa) to help readers understand and lucrative evaluate opportunities in the Telehealth Software market.

