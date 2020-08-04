Findit, Inc.: Folly Time Beach Rentals, Owner of Follytime.com, Engages Findit To Help Improve Overall Exposure Online

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2020 / Findit, Inc. a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking management platform and online marketing service, has been retained by Folly Time Beach Rentals, owner of Follytime.com to improve overall web presence.

Folly Time Beach Rentals has engaged Findit to help improve overall online exposure throughout search and social media. Findit will produce fresh content on a daily basis highlighting Folly Time Beach Rentals to reach property owners in Folly Beach who are looking for property managers for their vacation rentals.

As part of their campaign, Findit will create, post and share freshly written content through Folly Time's URL that they have claimed on Findit with the Claim Your Name feature. The content created will consist of Right Now status updates. Once the posts are live, they can be shared to other social networking sites that include but are not limited to: Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Tumblr and Twitter. Each post will target property owners who are looking for vacation rental managers in Folly Beach. Each piece of content written on Findit will also include pictures that have titles that we have manually entered for indexing purposes in Findit search as well as outside search engines that include Google, Yahoo and Bing. Findit also includes a back link to specific pages on Follytime.com to drive traffic to the website.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "We are excited to work with Folly Time Beach Rentals to help improve overall indexing in search and exposure throughout social media to reach vacation rental property owners who may be interested in hiring Folly Time Beach Rentals to manage their vacation rental in Folly Beach. Our objective is to drive more traffic to the website through content created on Findit, improve indexing in search engines, and reach a wider audience throughout social media through social sharing."

Findit has already conducted a site analysis of Follytime.com and will be performing Search Engine Optimization updates on the site to improve Follytime.com's indexing in search while we drive traffic to the site as part of the campaign.

About Folly Time

Welcome to Folly Time Beach Rentals! Whether you are a guest searching for the perfect Folly Beach Vacation Rental experience or an owner whose home we care for and rent to welcome guests, our team of professionals will work hard for you every day to earn your business. We specialize in renting the right home to the right guest. Every day! Folly Beach and the Greater Charleston Lowcountry area is an awesome place to vacation year round, let us help you find an awesome home to stay in!

We are a licensed Property Management company with the State of South Carolina located on Folly Beach, just outside of Charleston. We focus on the management of Vacation Rentals on Folly Beach and the surrounding islands and also provide Long Term Property Management for homes all over the greater Charleston area. Selling Real Estate is not our focus, our daily task is maintaining and maximizing rental properties. Trust us, this separates us from the larger companies that sometimes put the quality of their Property Management behind their main goal of selling homes. That being said we can certainly turn you on to some great local Real Estate Agents that are non-biased and highly professional to help you find your next dream home, we have dealt with many over the years, we will point you to the good ones!

About Findit

Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

