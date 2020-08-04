Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.08.2020
WKN: 1874 ISIN: GB0030329360 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WINCANTON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WINCANTON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
04.08.2020 | 17:33
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, August 4

4 August 2020

LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

WINCANTON plc ("Wincanton" or the "Company")

Grant of Nil-Cost Option Awards

Wincanton plc, the largest British third-party logistics company, announces the following nil-cost option awards over Ordinary 10p Shares in the Company, granted under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") to persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR"s).

Performance measures for awards granted in 2020 will be based on TSR relative to an appropriate comparator group.

The vesting date applying to each award is the third anniversary of the Award date. The Awards for Mr Wroath and Mr Lawlor are subject to a holding period, ending on the fifth anniversary of the Award date.

PDMRTotal number of shares awardedType of Plan
James Wroath350,910Nil-Cost Option Award
Tim Lawlor173,813Nil-Cost Option Award
Sally Austin55,044Nil-Cost Option Award
Lyn Colloff46,788Nil-Cost Option Award
Richard Gifford53,043Nil-Cost Option Award
Ian Keilty170,639Nil-Cost Option Award

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name James Wroath
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status Chief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameWincanton plc
b)LEI213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 10p each



ISIN: GB0030329360
b)Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options over 350,910 Ordinary 10p Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.8167350,910
d)Aggregated information N/A
e)Date of the transaction31 July 2020
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name Tim Lawlor
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status Chief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameWincanton plc
b)LEI213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 10p each



ISIN: GB0030329360
b)Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options over 173,813 Ordinary 10p Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.8167173,813
d)Aggregated information N/A
e)Date of the transaction31 July 2020
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name Sally Austin
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status PDMR
b)Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameWincanton plc
b)LEI213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 10p each



ISIN: GB0030329360
b)Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options over 55,044 Ordinary 10p Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.816755,044
d)Aggregated information N/A
e)Date of the transaction31 July 2020
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name Lyn Colloff
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status PDMR
b)Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameWincanton plc
b)LEI213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 10p each



ISIN: GB0030329360
b)Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options over 46,788 Ordinary 10p Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.816746,788
d)Aggregated information N/A
e)Date of the transaction31 July 2020
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name Richard Gifford
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status PDMR
b)Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameWincanton plc
b)LEI213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 10p each



ISIN: GB0030329360
b)Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options over 53,043 Ordinary 10p Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.816753,043
d)Aggregated information N/A
e)Date of the transaction31 July 2020
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name Ian Keilty
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status PDMR
b)Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameWincanton plc
b)LEI213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 10p each



ISIN: GB0030329360
b)Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options over 170,639 Ordinary 10p Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.8167170,639
d)Aggregated information N/A
e)Date of the transaction31 July 2020
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

For further information please contact:

Wincanton plc Tel: 01249 710 000

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary

Buchanan Tel: 020 7466 5000

Richard Oldworth/Vicky Hayns

Notes to Editors

About Wincanton

Wincanton is the largest British third-party logistics (3PL) company, providing supply chain solutions to some of the world's most admired companies across a wide range of industries including retail, construction, defence and energy.

As a trusted and respected business partner, we design and implement services and solutions that range from setting up and operating distribution networks, through to bonded warehouses, technology hosting, container transport and storage. We strive for operational excellence in everything we do.

We work hard to understand and respond to our customers' needs, build long-term relationships and use our skills and expertise to deliver a smarter, added value service, every day. Our customers rely on us to make their businesses operate more efficiently and to gain a competitive advantage in their sector.

Key facts:

• 19,100 colleagues

• 200+ locations

• Responsible for 3,500 vehicles

• Revenue £1.1bn

• 5,500 drivers

14m sq ft of warehousing space

© 2020 PR Newswire
