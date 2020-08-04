Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 642 internationalen Medien
Sensations-News schiebt diese Aktie aus dem Pennystock-Dasein!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 1874 ISIN: GB0030329360 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WINCANTON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WINCANTON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
04.08.2020 | 17:34
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, August 4

4 August 2020

LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

WINCANTON plc ("Wincanton" or the "Company")

Grant of Deferred Share Awards

Wincanton plc, the largest British third-party logistics company, announces the following deferred bonus share awards over Ordinary 10p Shares in the Company, granted under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") to persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR"s) in respect of bonus due for the financial year ended 31 March 2020.

Annual bonuses are payable as set out in the 2020 Annual Report and Accounts. Awards will vest on or after 1 March 2022, conditional on continued service and personal performance criteria, and dependent on the Wincanton plc dividend being re-instated.

PDMRTotal number of shares awardedType of Plan
James Wroath38,381Deferred Annual Bonus Award
Tim Lawlor66,484Deferred Annual Bonus Award
Sally Austin17,312Deferred Annual Bonus Award
Richard Gifford16,278Deferred Annual Bonus Award
Ian Keilty51,644Deferred Annual Bonus Award

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name James Wroath
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status Chief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameWincanton plc
b)LEI213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 10p each



ISIN: GB0030329360
b)Nature of the transaction Grant of 38,381 Ordinary Shares of 10p each
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.816738,381
d)Aggregated information N/A
e)Date of the transaction31 July 2020
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name Tim Lawlor
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status Chief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameWincanton plc
b)LEI213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 10p each



ISIN: GB0030329360
b)Nature of the transaction Grant of 66,484 Ordinary Shares of 10p each
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.816766,484
d)Aggregated information N/A
e)Date of the transaction31 July 2020
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name Sally Austin
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status PDMR
b)Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameWincanton plc
b)LEI213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 10p each



ISIN: GB0030329360
b)Nature of the transaction Grant of 17,312 Ordinary Shares of 10p each
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.816717,312
d)Aggregated information N/A
e)Date of the transaction31 July 2020
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name Richard Gifford
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status PDMR
b)Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameWincanton plc
b)LEI213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 10p each



ISIN: GB0030329360
b)Nature of the transaction Grant of 16,278 Ordinary Shares of 10p each
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.816716,278
d)Aggregated information N/A
e)Date of the transaction31 July 2020
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name Ian Keilty
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status PDMR
b)Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameWincanton plc
b)LEI213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 10p each



ISIN: GB0030329360
b)Nature of the transaction Grant of 51,644 Ordinary Shares of 10p each
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.816751,644
d)Aggregated information N/A
e)Date of the transaction31 July 2020
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

For further information please contact:

Wincanton plc Tel: 01249 710 000

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary

Buchanan Tel: 020 7466 5000

Richard Oldworth/Vicky Hayns

Notes to Editors

About Wincanton

Wincanton is the largest British third-party logistics (3PL) company, providing supply chain solutions to some of the world's most admired companies across a wide range of industries including retail, construction, defence and energy.

As a trusted and respected business partner, we design and implement services and solutions that range from setting up and operating distribution networks, through to bonded warehouses, technology hosting, container transport and storage. We strive for operational excellence in everything we do.

We work hard to understand and respond to our customers' needs, build long-term relationships and use our skills and expertise to deliver a smarter, added value service, every day. Our customers rely on us to make their businesses operate more efficiently and to gain a competitive advantage in their sector.

Key facts:

• 19,100 colleagues

• 200+ locations

• Responsible for 3,500 vehicles

• Revenue £1.1bn

• 5,500 drivers

14m sq ft of warehousing space

WINCANTON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.