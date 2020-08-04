WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

4 August 2020

LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

WINCANTON plc ("Wincanton" or the "Company")

Grant of Deferred Share Awards

Wincanton plc, the largest British third-party logistics company, announces the following deferred bonus share awards over Ordinary 10p Shares in the Company, granted under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") to persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR"s) in respect of bonus due for the financial year ended 31 March 2020.

Annual bonuses are payable as set out in the 2020 Annual Report and Accounts. Awards will vest on or after 1 March 2022, conditional on continued service and personal performance criteria, and dependent on the Wincanton plc dividend being re-instated.

PDMR Total number of shares awarded Type of Plan James Wroath 38,381 Deferred Annual Bonus Award Tim Lawlor 66,484 Deferred Annual Bonus Award Sally Austin 17,312 Deferred Annual Bonus Award Richard Gifford 16,278 Deferred Annual Bonus Award Ian Keilty 51,644 Deferred Annual Bonus Award

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name James Wroath 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wincanton plc b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each







ISIN: GB0030329360 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 38,381 Ordinary Shares of 10p each c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.8167 38,381 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 31 July 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Notes to Editors

About Wincanton

Wincanton is the largest British third-party logistics (3PL) company, providing supply chain solutions to some of the world's most admired companies across a wide range of industries including retail, construction, defence and energy.

As a trusted and respected business partner, we design and implement services and solutions that range from setting up and operating distribution networks, through to bonded warehouses, technology hosting, container transport and storage. We strive for operational excellence in everything we do.

We work hard to understand and respond to our customers' needs, build long-term relationships and use our skills and expertise to deliver a smarter, added value service, every day. Our customers rely on us to make their businesses operate more efficiently and to gain a competitive advantage in their sector.

Key facts:

• 19,100 colleagues

• 200+ locations

• Responsible for 3,500 vehicles

• Revenue £1.1bn

• 5,500 drivers

•14m sq ft of warehousing space