WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, August 4
4 August 2020
LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
WINCANTON plc ("Wincanton" or the "Company")
Grant of Deferred Share Awards
Wincanton plc, the largest British third-party logistics company, announces the following deferred bonus share awards over Ordinary 10p Shares in the Company, granted under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") to persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR"s) in respect of bonus due for the financial year ended 31 March 2020.
Annual bonuses are payable as set out in the 2020 Annual Report and Accounts. Awards will vest on or after 1 March 2022, conditional on continued service and personal performance criteria, and dependent on the Wincanton plc dividend being re-instated.
|PDMR
|Total number of shares awarded
|Type of Plan
|James Wroath
|38,381
|Deferred Annual Bonus Award
|Tim Lawlor
|66,484
|Deferred Annual Bonus Award
|Sally Austin
|17,312
|Deferred Annual Bonus Award
|Richard Gifford
|16,278
|Deferred Annual Bonus Award
|Ian Keilty
|51,644
|Deferred Annual Bonus Award
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|James Wroath
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Wincanton plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary shares of 10p each
ISIN: GB0030329360
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of 38,381 Ordinary Shares of 10p each
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|31 July 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Tim Lawlor
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Wincanton plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary shares of 10p each
ISIN: GB0030329360
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of 66,484 Ordinary Shares of 10p each
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|31 July 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Sally Austin
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Wincanton plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary shares of 10p each
ISIN: GB0030329360
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of 17,312 Ordinary Shares of 10p each
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|31 July 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Richard Gifford
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Wincanton plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary shares of 10p each
ISIN: GB0030329360
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of 16,278 Ordinary Shares of 10p each
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|31 July 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Ian Keilty
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Wincanton plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary shares of 10p each
ISIN: GB0030329360
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of 51,644 Ordinary Shares of 10p each
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|31 July 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
