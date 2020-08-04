Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 642 internationalen Medien
Sensations-News schiebt diese Aktie aus dem Pennystock-Dasein!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MWMP ISIN: US71372U1043 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
PERFECT WORLD CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PERFECT WORLD CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
04.08.2020 | 17:45
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Perfect World CEO Dr. Robert H. Xiao: the COVID-19 pandemic will stimulate new growth across the e-sports industry

SHANGHAI, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect World CEO Dr. Robert H. Xiao delivered a speech at the 2020 Global Esports Conference held in Pudong, Shanghai on August 1 at which he said, "Last year, Perfect World successfully assisted in the hosting of the 9th International DOTA2 Championships (TI9) in Shanghai. Looking ahead, we hope to join hands with the government as well as upstream and downstream partners across the industrial chain to promote mutually beneficial cooperation and create a win-win situation."

Dr. Xiao said in his speech that technological innovation is the growth engine for the e-sports industry. 5G+, artificial intelligence (AI) and VR/AR can all be expected to deliver an unprecedented sense of participation and experience to e-sports, consolidate the advantages of e-sports through a fusion of internet technology, entertainment and sports, attract and nurture more e-sports talents, disrupt the current e-sports business model, and promote the rapid development of the industry.

According to data from the game publishing committee of the China Audio-Video and Digital Publishing Association, China's e-sports market generated actual revenue from sales of 71.936 billion yuan in the first half of 2020, an increase of some 55 percent compared to the prior-year period. China's e-sports user base reached 484 million, up nearly 10 percent. China has now become the world's largest e-sports market.

PERFECT WORLD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.