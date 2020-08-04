Anzeige
WKN: A0ET8E ISIN: BE0003820371 Ticker-Symbol: 5E1 
Stuttgart
04.08.20
08:02 Uhr
14,660 Euro
-0,380
-2,53 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,82015,38019:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.08.2020 | 17:53
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EVS Broadcast Equipment: EVS publish a transparency notification

Publication on August 4, 2020, after market closing
Regulated information - Transparency notification
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS publish a transparency notification

(Article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)

On July 31, 2020, through the execution of its Share Buy back program announced on May 6, 2020, EVS Broadcast Equipment crossed up the threshold of 5%. Taking into account the additional shares bought back on August 3rd, EVS now holds, by virtue of acquisitions of shares, 5.02% of the voting rights of the company as of August 3rd.
EVS broadcast Equipment has then issued a Transparency notification dated August 3rd, 2020, which contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
Notification by: a person that notifies alone
Persons subject to the notification requirement: EVS Broadcast Equipment SA. - Rue Bois St-Jean, 13 - 4102 Seraing

Transaction date: July 31st, 2020
Threshold that is crossed (in %): 5%
Denominator: 14,327,024

Notified details (as of July 31st 2020)

A) Voting rightsPrevious notificationAfter the transactions
# voting rights# voting rights% voting rights
Holders of voting rights Linked to securitiesNot linked to the securitiesLinked to securitiesNot linked to the securities
EVS Broadcast Equipment SA430,643717,642 5.01%
TOTAL717,64205.01%0.00%

B) Equivalent financial instrumentsAfter the transactions
Holders of equivalent financial instrumentsType of financial
Instruments		Expiration
date		Exercise period or date# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised% of voting rightsSettlement
TOTAL 00%

TOTAL (A & B) # voting rights% of voting rights
TOTAL (A & B)717,6425.01%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: EVS Broadcast Equipment SA is not a controlled entity

Additional information from the notification:
Threshold crossed while executing on the share buyback program announced on May 6, 2020.
Note that voting rights are suspended when own shares are owned by EVS.

Shareholders must declare their ownership in EVS shares as soon as their shareholding passes over/under the 3% thresholdor fax +32 4 361 7089) and to the FSMA. The current number of shares (denominator) to be taken into account is 14,327,024 shares.

This information is also available on EVS web site: https://evs.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/stock-info.

About EVS

EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day - and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

Contact:

Yvan ABSIL, CFO
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium
Tel: +32 4 361 70 00. E-mail: corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com

Attachment

  • Press release in PDF Format (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/66d59da2-894c-48d9-9f65-1ead2e716b51)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
