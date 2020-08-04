Technavio has been monitoring the container fleet market and it is poised to grow by 5.34 teu during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200804005257/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Container Fleet Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

Frequently Asked Questions-

What was the value of the container fleet market in 2019?

Technavio says that the value of the market was 23.2 teu in 2019 and is projected to reach 28.54 teu by 2024.

At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

Growing at a CAGR of over 4%, the market growth will accelerate during the forecast period.

What is the key factor driving the market?

Growing intermodal freight transportation is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

Who are the top players in the market?

A.P. Moller Maersk AS, China COSCO SHIPPING Corp. Ltd., CMA CGM Group, Evergreen Marine Corp. (Taiwan) Ltd., Hapag Lloyd, HYUNDAI Merchant Marine Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd., Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd., and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha are some of the major market participants.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?

APAC

What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?

The year-over-year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 3.71%.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. A.P. Moller Maersk AS, China COSCO SHIPPING Corp. Ltd., CMA CGM Group, Evergreen Marine Corp. (Taiwan) Ltd., Hapag Lloyd, HYUNDAI Merchant Marine Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd., Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd., and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growing intermodal freight transportation has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Container Fleet Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Container Fleet Market is segmented as below:

Type Dry Containers Reefer Containers Tank Containers

Geography APAC Europe North America MEA South America



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43617

Container Fleet Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our container fleet market report covers the following areas:

Container Fleet Market size

Container Fleet Market trends

Container Fleet Market analysis

This study identifies consolidation and alliance formation for cost-saving as one of the prime reasons driving the container fleet market growth during the next few years.

Container Fleet Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the container fleet market, including some of the vendors such as A.P. Moller Maersk AS, China COSCO SHIPPING Corp. Ltd., CMA CGM Group, Evergreen Marine Corp. (Taiwan) Ltd., Hapag Lloyd, HYUNDAI Merchant Marine Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd., Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd., and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the container fleet market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Container Fleet Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist container fleet market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the container fleet market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the container fleet market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of container fleet market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type by Volume

Market segments

Comparison by Type volume chart

Dry containers Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (teu)

Reefer containers Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (teu)

Tank containers Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (teu)

Market opportunity by Type volume chart

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape by Volume

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (teu)

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (teu)

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (teu)

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (teu)

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (teu)

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume Driver-Demand led growth

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

A.P. Moller Maersk AS

China COSCO SHIPPING Corp. Ltd.

CMA CGM Group

Evergreen Marine Corp. (Taiwan) Ltd.

Hapag Lloyd

HYUNDAI Merchant Marine Co. Ltd.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd.

Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200804005257/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/