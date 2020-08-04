Perfect World CEO Dr. Robert H. Xiao: Content Consumption to Change Dramatically Thanks to 5G

SHANGHAI, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 30, Dr. Robert H. Xiao, CEO of Perfect World, delivered a keynote speech at the 2020 China Digital Entertainment Congress (CDEC), discussing the changes 5G has brought to the digital cultural and creative industry, and, most notably, to games.

Dr. Xiao explained that the digital transformation of the game industry is the current trend, while 5G is a new technical extension and foundation for the next stage of growth across the industry. Content consumption will change dramatically as a result of the imaginative possibilities brought about by 5G. To cite an example, new technologies such as 5G+AI and VR/AR will instigate disruptive changes across traditional cultural and entertainment communication channels and scenarios, generating new expectations in terms of content and experience, further promoting innovation in the integration of technology and content as well as the digitization and intelligentization of those channels and scenarios, while driving a new consumption experience.

Dr. Robert H. Xiao took e-sports as an illustration, expressing the opinion that with 5G, in tandem with cloud computing and increasingly mature virtual reality technologies, both the participation and the business model of e-sports in the future will become "hyper-interactive". With wearable devices, the audience can directly participate in the competition and even interact with the contestants within the competition environment in real time. This will be a truly innovative new approach when compared with how one approaches traditional sports. In turn, the experimental application of new technologies in e-sports will further activate and nurture the development of even newer technologies, breaking the current e-sports business model.

In addition, the possibilities for new media and other applications as a result of the popularization of 5G will move the user's attention completely from offline to online. Xiao said that businesses must find new ways to interact with users, and that a wave of creative ideas around the new digital technologies will give rise to a whole new array of approaches for deeply interacting with users, bringing to the fore an important force empowering the transformation of the industry.

