Canland Health Corp. Applies for Temporary Exemption from Filing Its Quarterly Report for the Period Ended May 31, 2020 (Q1)

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2020 / Canland Health Corp. (the "Company"), due to ongoing non-essential business shut down for COVID-19 measures taken by the Province of British Columbia, is relying on the exemption in BC Instrument 51-517 issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission and the reciprocating similar instrument issued by the Alberta Securities Commission allowing it to delay the filing of its interim financial statements, management discussion & analysis, and CEO & CFO certifications for the quarter ending May 31, 2020 (the "Filings") as normally required under parts 4 and 5 of National Instrument 51-102 -- Continuous Disclosure Obligations and Part 5 of National Instrument 52-109 - Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.

As required by BC Instrument 51-517, the Company provides the following updates and information for investors:

it is impractical, with the provincial shut down of non-essential business, to complete and file the quarterly financial statements as scheduled;

all Company executives and directors and insiders are subject to a trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207

Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions until the quarterly financial statements are filed;

except as otherwise disclosed, no material business developments have occurred since filing of the Company's interim financial statements for the period ended November 30, 2019;

management continues to seek viable business opportunities;

management estimates that it will be able to file the Filings by August 31, 2020; and

should material business developments occur, the Company will update shareholders accordingly.

About Canland Health Corp.

Canland Health Corp. is in the business of venture capital and investment in the Canadian healthcare sector.

For further information please contact:

Jacky Fu, CFO and director

E-mail: jfu@canlandhc.com

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

