Technavio has been monitoring the compliance training market for financial institutions in the US and it is poised to grow by USD 1.00 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions-

What was the value of the compliance training market for financial institutions in the US in 2019?

Technavio says that the value of the market was USD 1.02 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2.02 billion by 2024.

At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

Growing at a CAGR of almost 15%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period.

What is the key factor driving the market?

The rising need for skilled employees and the need to comply with regulations are the key factors driving the market growth.

Who are the top players in the market?

Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists LLC, Bank Administration Institute, Edcomm Inc., Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc., Lorman Education Services, NAVEX Global Inc., ProBank Austin, Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society, and Thomson Reuters Corp. are some of the major market participants.

What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?

The year-over-year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 13.25%.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists LLC, Bank Administration Institute, Edcomm Inc., Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc., Lorman Education Services, NAVEX Global Inc., ProBank Austin, Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society, and Thomson Reuters Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The rising need for skilled employees has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Compliance Training Market for Financial Institutions in the US 2020-2024: Segmentation

Compliance Training Market for Financial Institutions in the US is segmented as below:

Delivery Model Offline Learning Online Learning

Course Type Professional Courses Introductory Courses



Compliance Training Market for Financial Institutions in the US 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our compliance training market for financial institutions in the US report covers the following areas:

Compliance Training Market Size for Financial Institutions

Compliance Training Market Trends for Financial Institutions

Compliance Training Market Analysis for Financial Institutions

This study identifies the need to comply with regulations as one of the prime reasons driving the growth of the compliance training market for financial institutions in the US during the next few years.

Compliance Training Market for Financial Institutions in the US 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the compliance training market for financial institutions in the US, including some of the vendors such as Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists LLC, Bank Administration Institute, Edcomm Inc., Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc., Lorman Education Services, NAVEX Global Inc., ProBank Austin, Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society, and Thomson Reuters Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the compliance training market for financial institutions in the US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Compliance Training Market for Financial Institutions in the US 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist the growth of the compliance training market for financial institutions in the US during the next five years

Estimation of the size of the compliance training market for financial institutions in the US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the compliance training market for financial institutions in the US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in compliance training market for financial institutions in the US

