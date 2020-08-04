Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CNAA LN) Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Aug-2020 / 18:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 176.7327 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 380261 CODE: CNAA LN ISIN: FR0011720911 ISIN: FR0011720911 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CNAA LN Sequence No.: 79823 EQS News ID: 1109689 End of Announcement EQS News Service

August 04, 2020 12:10 ET (16:10 GMT)