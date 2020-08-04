Technavio has been monitoring the express delivery market in Europe and it is poised to grow by USD 10.29 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aramex International LLC, BTA International BV, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DPDgroup, DPEX Europe, FedEx Corp., Manston Express Transport, Schenker AG, SDA Express Courier Spa, and United Parcel Service Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The increase in cross-border trade within Europe has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, additional surcharges levied by vendors might hamper market growth.

Express Delivery Market in Europe 2020-2024: Segmentation

Express Delivery Market in Europe is segmented as below:

Business Model B2B B2C C2C

Geography Germany France UK Rest Of Europe



Express Delivery Market in Europe 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our express delivery market report covers the following areas:

Express Delivery Market in Europe size

Express Delivery Market in Europe trends

Express Delivery Market in Europe industry analysis

This study identifies the growth of the e-commerce industry in Europe as one of the prime reasons driving the market growth during the next few years.

Express Delivery Market in Europe 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the express delivery market in Europe, including some of the vendors such as Aramex International LLC, BTA International BV, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DPDgroup, DPEX Europe, FedEx Corp., Manston Express Transport, Schenker AG, SDA Express Courier Spa, and United Parcel Service Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the express delivery market in Europe are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Express Delivery Market in Europe 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist express delivery market growth in Europe during the next five years

Estimation of the express delivery market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the express delivery market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of express delivery market vendors in Europe

