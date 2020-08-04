Technavio has been monitoring the express delivery market in Europe and it is poised to grow by USD 10.29 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Express Delivery Market in Europe 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aramex International LLC, BTA International BV, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DPDgroup, DPEX Europe, FedEx Corp., Manston Express Transport, Schenker AG, SDA Express Courier Spa, and United Parcel Service Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The increase in cross-border trade within Europe has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, additional surcharges levied by vendors might hamper market growth.
Express Delivery Market in Europe 2020-2024: Segmentation
Express Delivery Market in Europe is segmented as below:
- Business Model
- B2B
- B2C
- C2C
- Geography
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Rest Of Europe
Express Delivery Market in Europe 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our express delivery market report covers the following areas:
- Express Delivery Market in Europe size
- Express Delivery Market in Europe trends
- Express Delivery Market in Europe industry analysis
This study identifies the growth of the e-commerce industry in Europe as one of the prime reasons driving the market growth during the next few years.
Express Delivery Market in Europe 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the express delivery market in Europe, including some of the vendors such as Aramex International LLC, BTA International BV, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DPDgroup, DPEX Europe, FedEx Corp., Manston Express Transport, Schenker AG, SDA Express Courier Spa, and United Parcel Service Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the express delivery market in Europe are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Express Delivery Market in Europe 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist express delivery market growth in Europe during the next five years
- Estimation of the express delivery market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the express delivery market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of express delivery market vendors in Europe
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Business model
- Market segments
- Comparison by Business model
- B2B Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- B2C Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- C2C Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Business model
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Germany Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- France Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- UK Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rest of Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Market Drivers Demand led growth
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aramex International LLC
- BTA International BV
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- DPDgroup
- DPEX Europe
- FedEx Corp.
- Manston Express Transport
- Schenker AG
- SDA Express Courier Spa
- United Parcel Service Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
