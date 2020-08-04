Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 642 internationalen Medien
Sensations-News schiebt diese Aktie aus dem Pennystock-Dasein!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
04.08.2020 | 18:56
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Infinity Bank Santa Ana California: Infinity Bank Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2020 / Infinity Bank (OTCQB:INFT) (the "Bank") announced financial results as of June 30, 2020.

Financial Highlights for the second quarter of 2020:

  • Both total loans and total deposits surpassed the $100 million mark
  • Total loans increased by $38.5 million at June 30, 2020
  • Total deposits increased by $59.9 at June 30, 2020
  • Total assets reached $180 million at June 30, 2020

Loans

Total loans increased by $38.5 million, or 50.4% to $115 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2020 and by $41.2 million, or 55.8% compared to December 31, 2019. During the second quarter of 2020, the Bank funded more than $24.5 million in Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans that were authorized under the CARES Act which was signed into law on March 27, 2020. The Bank decreased its loan to deposit ratio to 80.6% as of June 30, 2020 which is a decrease from 92.5% from the first quarter ending March 31, 2020, and an increase from 42.0% compared to the same time last year. PPP loans are guaranteed by the US Government and, therefore, do not require an allowance for loan and leases losses ("ALLL") to be allocated to them. As a result, while the Bank maintained an ALLL ratio of 1.25% on non-PPP loans, the overall ratio of ALLL to total loans decreased to 1.00%.

Deposits

Total deposits were $142.7 million, an increase of $59.9 million, or 72.4% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to March 31, 2020. Noninterest-bearing demand accounts increased by $27.9 million, or 75.7% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to March 31, 2020. Interest-bearing deposits increased by $12 million, or 26.1% compared to the quarter ended, March 31, 2020. During the second quarter of 2020, the Bank added short-term certificates of deposits in the amount of $20 million. These short-term certificates of deposit are expected to runoff by year end as the Bank's high levels of liquidity mitigates the need for these deposits. Additionally, as a result of the PPP loan program, the Bank added several key relationships that increased the Bank's overall core deposit base. Also, loan proceeds from the PPP loans were deposited into the Bank which further increased the deposit base.

The cost of total deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was 42 basis points, a decrease of 15 basis points compared to quarter ended March 31, 2020 and a decrease of 24 basis points when compared to the same time last year.

Net-Interest Income

Net-interest income totaled $1.2 million an increase of $19 thousand, or 1.6% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 from previous quarter ended March 31, 2020. Net-interest income grew by $458 thousand, or 61.3% when compared to the same period last year. The Bank's primary source of revenue was driven by interest income from loans and other short-term investments. The Bank's net interest margin decreased by 125 basis points at the end of the quarter ended June 30, 2020 from the previous linked quarter and a decrease of 31 basis points compared to the same period in 2019. This decrease was primarily driven by the substantial lowering of a key rate by the Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee ("FOMC"). In particular, the FOMC lowered the target federal funds rates by 150 basis points during March of this year. That decrease directly impacted the Bank's net interest margin as many of our loans are tied to rate indices that are directly or indirectly based on the target federal funds rate set by the FOMC.

Non-Interest Income

At June 30, 2020, total non-interest income totaled $53 thousand, a decrease of $1 thousand, or 1.9% from previous quarter ended March 31, 2020. Non-interest income increased $26 thousand, or 96.3% when compared to this same period last year.

Non-Interest Expense

During the second quarter of 2020, the Bank's total non-interest expense decreased by $122 thousand, or 8.8% versus the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Non-interest expense increased $132 thousand, or 11.6% when compared to the comparable period ended June 30, 2019. The decrease in non-interest expense from the first quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2020 is primarily driven by a decrease in employee expense. A portion of employee expenses can vary based on the number and type of loans funded in a given period and have an inverse relationship with each other.

Net Income

The Bank recorded a net loss of $201 thousand ($0.06 per share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 versus a net loss of $182 thousand ($0.06 per share) and a net loss of $494 thousand ($0.15 per share) compared to the quarter ended, March 31, 2020 and quarter ended, June 30, 2019, respectively.

Capital

At June 30, 2020, the Bank remained well-capitalized under the regulatory capital ratio guidelines with a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 18.8%, a total risk-based capital ratio of 19.6%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 15.4%.

ABOUT INFINITY BANK

Infinity Bank is a community bank that commenced operations in February, 2018. The Bank is focused on serving the banking needs of commercial businesses, professional service entities, their owners, employees and families. The Bank offers a broad selection of depository products and services as well as business loan and commercial real estate financing products uniquely designed for each client. For more information about Infinity Bank and its services, please visit the website at www.goinfinitybank.com.

Contact Information:

Bala Balkrishna
CEO
Phone: (657) 223-1000
Bala@goinfinitybank.com

Victor Guerrero
President, COO & CFO
Phone: (657) 223-1000
Victor@goinfinitybank.com

This news release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These statements may be identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. Forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions and analyses made by the Bank considering management's experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are beyond the Bank's control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could affect the Bank's results include, without limitation, the following: the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond the Bank's control; there may be increases in competitive pressure among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; changes in the interest rate environment may reduce interest margins; changes in deposit flows, loan demand or real estate values may adversely affect the business of the Bank; unanticipated or significant increases in loan losses; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines may cause the Bank's financial condition to be perceived differently; changes in corporate and/or individual income tax laws may adversely affect the Bank's financial condition or results of operations; general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which the Bank conducts business, or conditions in the securities markets or the banking industry may be less favorable than the Bank currently anticipates; legislation or regulatory changes may adversely affect the Bank's business; technological changes may be more difficult or expensive than the Bank anticipates; there may be failures or breaches of information technology security systems; success or consummation of new business initiatives may be more difficult or expensive than the Bank anticipates; or litigation or other matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, may delay the occurrence or non-occurrence of events longer than the Bank anticipates.

INFINITY BANK
UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Dollars in thousands)

 June 30,
2020		 March 31,
2020		 December 31,
2019
ASSETS:
Cash and due from banks
 $42,136 $25,475 $13,476
Securities available for sale
 21,130 6,542 27,788
Total Loans
 115,036 76,499 73,840
Allowance for loan and lease losses
 (1,148) (956) (923)
Net Loans
 113,888 75,543 72,917
Premises and equipment, net
 1,754 1,859 1,960
Other assets
 1,100 726 491
TOTAL ASSETS
 $180,008 $110,145 $116,632
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing
 $64,800 $36,879 $43,451
Interest bearing
 57,820 45,848 45,567
Time certificates of deposit
 20,037 - -
Total deposits
 142,657 82,727 89,018
Other liabilities
 11,801 1,780 1,835
TOTAL LIABILITIES
 154,458 84,507 90,853
Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock
 32,806 32,732 32,652
Accumulated deficit
 (6,866) (6,866) (4,934)
Net income (loss)
 (383) (182) (1,932)
Accumulated other comprehensive gain
 (7) (46) (7)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
 25,550 25,638 25,779
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
 $180,008 $110,145 $116,632


INFINITY BANK
UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts)

 For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
2020		 March 31,
2020		 June 30,
2019		 June 30,
2020		 June 30,
2019
Interest Income:
Loans
 $1,307 $1,159 $453 $2,466 $726
Investment securities
 19 94 127 113 234
Other short-term investments
 25 60 275 85 509
Total interest income
 1,351 1,313 855 2,664 1,469
Interest expense:
Deposits
 146 127 108 273 171
Borrowed funds
 - - - -
Total interest expense
 146 127 108 273 171
Net interest income
 1,205 1,186 747 2,391 1,298
Provision for loan and lease losses
 192 33 133 225 233
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
 1,013 1,153 614 2,166 1,065
Non-interest income:
Service charges and other fees
 20 23 13 43 20
Other income
 31 24 14 55 26
Gain (loss) on securities
 2 7 - 9 -
Total non-interest income
 53 54 27 107 46
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
 825 972 766 1,797 1,588
Occupancy
 91 92 78 183 160
Furniture, fixture & equipment
 51 41 43 92 85
Data processing
 77 69 60 146 105
Professional & legal
 72 82 72 154 175
Marketing
 14 7 11 21 23
Other expense
 137 126 105 263 203
Total non-interest expense
 1,267 1,389 1,135 2,656 2,339
Income (loss) before taxes
 (201) (182) (494) (383) (1,228)
Income tax expense
 - - - - -
Net Income (Loss)
 $(201) $(182) $(494) $(383) $(1,228)
Earnings (loss) per share ("EPS"): Basic
 $(0.06) $(0.06) $(0.15) $(0.12) $(0.37)
Common shares outstanding
 3,306,429 3,306,429 3,300,000 3,306,429 3,300,000


INFINITY BANK
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

 At and For the Three Months Ended At and For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
2020		 March 31,
2020		 June 30,
2019		 June 30,
2020		 June 30,
2019
Performance Ratios
(Based upon Reported Net Income):
Net interest margin
 2.98% 4.23% 3.29% 3.50% 3.23%
Cost of funds
 0.42% 0.57% 0.66% 0.48% 0.62%
Loan to deposit ratio
 80.64% 92.47% 41.97% 80.64% 41.97%
Asset Quality Summary:
Allowance for loan loss/Total loans
 1.00% 1.25% 1.25% 1.00% 1.25%
Capital Ratios:
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
 18.77% 27.39% 58.16% 18.77% 58.16%
Total risk-based capital ratio
 19.61% 28.41% 59.05% 19.61% 59.05%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
 15.37% 22.17% 28.40% 15.37% 28.40%


SOURCE: Infinity Bank Santa Ana California



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/600255/Infinity-Bank-Announces-Second-Quarter-2020-Financial-Results

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.