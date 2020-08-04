

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) Tuesday launched a new 27-inch iMac with updated processors and HD webcams.



The new iMac features 10th-generation Intel processors up to 10 cores, double the memory capacity and next-generation AMD graphics. The new desktop also sports a new nano-texture glass option for an even more stunning Retina 5K display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, higher fidelity speakers, and studio-quality mics.



'Now more than ever, our customers are relying on the Mac. And many of them need the most powerful and capable iMac we've ever made,' said Tom Boger, Apple's senior director of Mac and iPad Product Marketing. 'With blazing performance, double the memory, SSDs across the line with quadruple the storage, an even more stunning Retina 5K display, a better camera, higher fidelity speakers, and studio-quality mics, the 27-inch iMac is loaded with new features at the same price. It's the ultimate desktop, to work, create, and communicate.'



The 27-inch iMac starts at $1,799, is available to order today, and will ship this week. The 21.5-inch iMac starts at $1,099 and will ship next week. Apple is also giving the iMac Pro a small spec bump, making the 10-core Intel chips the new baseline for $4,999 - also shipping next week.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

APPLE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de